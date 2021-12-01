This is how the Ballon d’Or vote remained: the difference that Lionel Messi made from his competitors

Lionel Messi celebrated his seventh Ballon d’Or (Photo: EFE)

The voting of the 65th edition of the Golden Ball in history it left no room for any doubts: Lionel Messi He was widely chosen by the jury as the best footballer of the year and raised the seventh individual award of these characteristics in his career.

Magazine France Football, organizer of the award, decided to publish the final results of the vote, although it has not yet specified how the votes of each of the panel members were. Leo obtained 613 accessions: stayed with 33 points more than the second Robert Lewandowski (580), 153 more than the third Jorginho (460) and at a distance of 374 units of Karim Benzema (239), one of the most supported footballers from Madrid.

It should be noted that each member of the committee had five votes available with 6 points for the first, 4 for the second, 3 for the third, 2 for the fourth and 1 for the fifth. In the event of a tie in the positions, the table placed first the one with the most different supports.

Lewandowski was in second place (Photo: EFE)

Cristiano Ronaldo –Which did not attend the party and published a furious discharge– finished in sixth place (178 points) and Kylian Mbappé ranked ninth (58), above Erling Haaland (11th with 33 points) and Neymar (16th with 9 points). In total, Leo obtained 22.82% of the votes, Robert 21.59% and Jorginho added 17.12% of all elections.

The 36-year-old Portuguese footballer was out of the podium for the second time since fighting to win a Ballon d’Or. In 2007 he ranked second behind Kaka and just disappeared from the Top 3 in 2010 when the shortlist was absolutely from Barcelona with Messi (1st), Andrés Iniesta (2nd) and Xavi (3rd). After staying between first and second place in the next 8 galas, Cristiano settled third in 2019 behind Leo and Virgil van Dijk.

Beyond the other Argentine on the list (Lautaro Martinez, from Inter) added 6 points, the detail was in the only two players in the final cut who did not get support: César Azpilicueta from Chelsea and Luka Modric from Real Madrid. It is not minor to remember that the Croatian had appropriated the recognition in 2018, cutting off a hegemony of Messi and Cristiano that had extended for ten years.

The gala held at the Theater of the Châtelet from Paris had a “historical audience record” in France, as detailed by the newspaper The team. The channel of this medium had a average 1.6 million viewers according Mediametry, with spikes of 2 million people. It was the second best audience ever for the screen of The team behind the France-Serbia (2-3) EuroVolley match in 2019 which averaged 1.7 million viewers.

The organizing magazine of the event chose the 30 finalists and then a jury of 180 journalists from different countries of the world had to vote for the men’s Ballon d’Or in an election that lasted until October 24. Messi came from appropriating the Ballon d’Or in 2019 with a minimal difference above van Dijk: added 24.3% (686 votes) vs. 24.1% of the Dutch (684 votes).

THE FINAL POSITIONS OF THE GOLDEN BALL

1- Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona, Paris-SG): 613 points

2- Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich): 580 points

3- Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea): 460 points

4- Karim Benzema (Francia, Real Madrid): 239 points

5- N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea): 186 points

6- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus Turin, Manchester United): 178 points

7- Mohamed Salah (Egipto, Liverpool): 121 points

8- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City): 73 points

9- Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris-SG): 58 points

10- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan, Paris-SG): 36 points

11- Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund): 33 points

12- Romelu Lukaku (Bélgica, Inter de Milan, Chelsea): 26 points

13- Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus de Turín): 26 points

14- Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Juventus de Turín): 18 points

15- Raheem Sterling (Inglaterra, Manchester City): 10 points

16- Neymar (Brazil, Paris-SG): 9 points

17- Luis Suárez (Uruguay, Atlético de Madrid): 8 points

18- Simon Kjaer (Denmark, AC Milan): 8 points

19- Mason Mount (Inglaterra, Chelsea): 7 points

20- Riyad Mahrez (Argelia, Manchester City): 7 points

21- Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United): 6 points

21- Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter Milan): 6 points

23- Harry Kane (England, Tottenham): 4 points

24- Pedri (Spain, FC Barcelona): 3 points

25- Phil Foden (England, Manchester City): 2 points

26- Nicolo Barella (Italy, Inter de Milan): 1 point

26- Ruben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City): 1 point

26- Gerard Moreno (Spain, Villarreal): 1 point

29- César Azpilicueta (Spain, Chelsea): 0 points

29- Luka Modric (Croacia, Real Madrid): 0 points

