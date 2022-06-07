This is how the “Bofo” Bautista defended Christian Nodal from J Balvin

The “Bofo” Bautista applauded the song that Nodal composed to attack J Balvin (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

Since Christian Nodal released his new single Sunflowerwhich goes with dedication to J Balvindifferent sectors discussed the quality of the musical piece and the “Drawer” performed by the interpreter Goodbye Love to the reggaeton The fact reached characters from the mexican soccerwho did not let the event pass and expressed their opinion.

Adolfo Bautista Herrerabetter known as the Blindness Bautista, was encouraged to share his point of view through social networks. The former Chivas player wrote a message and shared it in his temporary Instagram stories in which he defended the Mexican regional composer of the song’s singer My people.

The Blindness compared the arrival of urban music -such as reggaeton- in the country with the foreign signings that take place in Mexican soccer, scenarios in which sometimes the soccer player does not meet expectations and he only comes to collect his salary with the team. For the former striker from Guadalajara, J Balvin it would be a “firecracker” in the musical world for just wanting to take the profits of the public.

The “Bofo” Bautista described J Balvin as “vulgar” (Photo: Twitter/@PleyersTV)

On the other hand, he explained that the Mexicans themselves are to blame for allowing artists like J Balvin to gain strength in the country, so the Blindness applauded the composition of Christian Nodal and made it clear that Mexico is respected”. He thus posted it on his temporary Instagram story:

“Excellent @nodal always the foreign firecrackers, they steal the money from Mexico and they want to humiliate us, We are the guilty ones, for listening to their music ‘Mexico is respected’”

His publication was accompanied by an image of the country’s flag, he also left a message for the Colombian artist in which he asked him to “I hope you never come back”. The Chivas club figure also assured that the interpreter’s music Ay Vamos es “naca” y “vulgar”:

Bofo Bautista defended Christian Nodal from J Balvin on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/@bb_7_)

“@jbalvin your music, naca and vulgar, is a (sticker of vomiting). ‘I hope you never come back'”

In a second publication he uploaded an image of the Mexican flag and limited himself to “comparing the greatness” between both public celebrities because the Blindness He labeled both accounts and gave more importance to the name of Christian Nodal over José Balvin.

And it is that the theme Sunflower by Christian Nodal premiered last Saturday, June 4, since then different positions have emerged on the controversy between Balvin and Nodal, but in previous days both artists heated up the lawsuit since the composer of a drunk is born He assured that he would leave the reggaeton player “crying” after his song.

Bofo Bautista defended Nodal from J Balvin (Photo: Instagram/@bb_7_)

Therefore, the Blindness Bautista came out in defense of Nodal. It should be remembered that since the former soccer player lost his candidacy for deputy in 2021 with the Encuentro Solidario Party (PES), he left Mexican politics and He dedicated himself to being close to Mexican soccer.

The singer said he regretted launching his song against J Balvin, but happy for having responded to criticism

Shortly after premiering his song, the 23-year-old composer regretted the “shooting” he launched against J Balvin, for which he apologized. A video circulated on social networks in which you can see Nodal apologizing to the reggaeton player for having acted in such a way.

“I am very sorry, Balvin. I’ve messed it up a lot, but here I am and I’ve fixed every situation. That song is not for Balvin. It’s for all the shitty people who won’t let me forget my past and won’t let me recover as a human being. Balvin was only a reference to the unconsciousness that exists in this world. It is not Balvin, he is the world, ”she assured.

