This is how the brain “builds” fear

When a person perceives a possible threat, biochemical reactions take place to prepare the body and mind to respond (Getty)



Fear is a natural emotion in humans and animals that can help detect and respond to real or perceived danger. To survive in the wild, animals (including people) must react quickly to danger by detecting aversive information from multiple sensory modalities, such as the shadow of an eagle or the sound of a rattlesnake. Multisensory threat stimuli are thought to be detected and processed in parallel by a wide range of relay stations.

When a person perceives a potential threat, biochemical reactions take place to prepare the body and mind to respond, known as the fight, flight, or freeze response. A review of earlier research looks at how this fear response is processed in a brain region called the amygdala.

In the face of a possible threat, the brain receives data from the sensory system through sight, hearing, smell and touch. This information then activates parts of the amygdala to initiate the behavioral reactions necessary to deal with the threat. Until now, however, the brain pathways responsible for gathering threatening information from the body’s sensory system and initiating the fear response were not fully understood, but new research offers some clues.

Regardless of sensory modality, it is critical that threat stimuli be processed quickly and reliably to elicit appropriate behavioral responses (Getty)

A recent study from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, appears to have discovered one such pathway. In the research that has just been published in the journal Cell Reports, Scientists discovered populations of a molecule called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) that enable neurons to transmit threatening signals between separate areas of the brain and then relay that information to the amygdala.

Regardless of sensory modality, it is critical that threat stimuli be processed quickly and reliably to elicit appropriate behavioral responses. To conduct the research, the scientists used single-cell calcium imaging to record the activity of CGRP neurons from mice exposed to threat cues that stimulated multiple senses. Using different colored fluorescent proteins, they were able to trace the pathways of the signals leaving the thalamus, a brain region responsible for transmitting sensory information, and the brainstem.

After identifying these pathways, the researchers conducted behavioral tests on mice to assess fear and memory. Analyzing the data, the scientists found that two separate groups of CGRP neurons in the brain stem and thalamus transmit signals to the non-overlapping area of ​​the amygdala, forming two pathways.

In addition, CGRP neuron populations also translate threatening sensory information and communicate it with other brain networks.

Scientists also found that both pathways are involved in the formation of unpleasant memories, which can help a person avoid the same threat in the future (Europa Press)



Taken together, their findings show that two distinct populations of CGRP neurons, one in the thalamus and one in the brainstem, project to non-overlapping areas of the amygdala, forming two distinct circuits. Both populations encode threatening sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and touches by communicating with local brain networks. Ultimately, they discovered that both circuits are necessary to form aversive memories, the kind that alert you to a danger that requires distance.

The scientists also found that both pathways are involved in the formation of unpleasant memories, which can help a person avoid the same threat in the future. In their study they stated that “the identification of these pathways may offer insights into the treatment of fear-based mental health conditions.”

The authors hope to further investigate how CGRP signaling in these circuits mediates disorders involving multisensory processing abnormalities, such as migraines, post-traumatic stress disorder, and autism spectrum disorder.

“We haven’t tested it yet, but migraines might also activate these CGRP neurons in the thalamus and brainstem.”says co-senior author Sukjae Joshua Kang, a postdoctoral fellow in the Han lab. “Drugs that block CGRP have been used to treat migraines, so I hope our study can be an anchor for using this type of drug to relieve migraines.” threat memories in PTSD or sensory hypersensitivity in autism as well.”

