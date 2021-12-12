This is how the classification table for the cups was left: the 12 teams that will play the Libertadores and the Sudamericana

Argentina’s positions were defined for the 2022 South American Cup (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

The Professional League experienced a Saturday of super action with five simultaneous games that defined the last two tickets for the South American Cup in 2022. Looking ahead to next season, it should be noted that Argentine soccer already had its six classified for the Liberators cup and four others had previously secured their presence in the other major international tournament on the continent.

In the first order, the Libertadores 2022 were already classified Colon of Santa Fe (champion of the last League Cup), River Plate (champion of the Professional League), Vélez, Córdoba and Students Workshops (by score in the Annual Table). Later Boca’s triumph against the T in the final of the Argentine Cup that was played in the stadium Mother of Cities, the Xeneize achieved direct passage to the tournament as Argentina 3. Hence, the Click de La Plata will play the playoffs to try to enter the group stage of the highest club competition on the continent.

In the case of the South American, Defense and Justice, Lanús, Independiente and Banfield (Maradona Cup runner-up) they already had their ticket to play the next edition. During this date the two remaining places were defined: Union He prevailed in the classic against Colón and Racing beat Godoy Cruz at home.

Most teams will have to wait until week of March 23 next year to know the draw for the group stage of both the Copa Libertadores as the South American, taking into account that in the coming weeks the rivals of the previous phases will have to be announced.

ANNUAL TABLE

1- River 74 (classified)

2- Vélez 70 (classified)

3- Workshops 66 (classified)

4- Colon 64 (classified)

5- Students 61 (+19) (classified)

6- Boca 60 (+19) (classified)

7- Defense and Justice 56 (classified)

8- Lanús 56 (classified)

9- Independent 55 (classified)

10- Racing 53 (+3) (classified)

11- Union 53 (-2) (classified)

12- Argentinos Juniors 51 (+4)

13- Hurricane 51 (0)

14- Gymnastics (LP) 51 (-6)

15- Rosario Central 50 (-4)

16- Banfield 46 * (classified)

17- Godoy Cruz 46

• Liberators posts

• South American posts

* Classified to the South American for the Maradona Cup

THE RESULTS OF DATE 25 OF THE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

• Platense 3–2 Vélez

• Students 2–3 Aldosivi

Saturday December 11

• Union 3–0 Colón

• Argentines 2-0 Sarmiento

• Racing 2–1 Godoy Cruz

• Board of Trustees 0–0 Gymnastics

• Rosario Central 1-4 Hurricane

19.15 Atlético Tucumán – River

22.00 Boca – Central Córdoba

Sunday December 12

17.00 San Lorenzo – Newell’s

19.15 Defense and Justice – Lanús

21.30 Workshops – Independent

Monday December 13

20.00 Banfield – Arsenal

