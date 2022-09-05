This is how the defenders of the Rejection of the new Constitution of Chile celebrated their triumph

The celebration of the defenders of the Rejection of the new Constitution of Chile

Chile rejected this Sunday by an overwhelming majority a draft Constitution that sought to change the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet for another with more social rights, in a severe setback for President Gabriel Boric that exceeded the most optimistic expectations of the conservative opposition.

After knowing the defeat of the Approval, the defenders of the Rejection took to the streets

The project maintained a market economy but aspired to consecrate a new catalog of social rights

With more than 99% of the tables counted, the Rejection was imposed with an overwhelming 61.92%

According to official data, the rejection option prevailed in the 16 regions of the country, while the ‘approval’ option won only abroad.

In a historic election, Chile rejected the new Constitution

The process of reforming the Magna Carta began with the 2019 protests

The “Rejection” was imposed with 61.88% of the votes compared to 38.1% of the “Approval”after counting more than 99% of the votes, in a day with the historical participation of more than 13 million voters, out of a total of 15.1 million called to vote on a compulsory basis.

Supporters of “I Reject” option gather as results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution are announced in Santiago, Chile, September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ailen Diaz

Chile will keep its Constitution drafted in 1980 in force

President Gabriel Boric called the political scetores to a meeting at the Casa de la Moneda this Monday

Severe changes in Chilean politics are expected in the coming days

The overwhelming victory of “Rechazo” in the Chilean constitutional plebiscite opens an uncertain and complex scenario of dialogue between the Government, the different political forces and civil society on how the constituent process initiated after the social outbreak should continue.

The Constitutional Convention took almost a year to draft the project

There were celebration demonstrations in several cities

In order to advance with a new constitutional project, President Boric must obtain the approval of the National Congress.

Chileans rejected a new Constitution

The defenders of Rejection filled the main streets of Santiago

The celebration caravans included all members of the family

The authorities confirmed that the participation was historic, reaching 80% attendance, which translated into more than 12 million voters.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

In a historic election, Chile rejected the new Constitution

Gabriel Boric: “Chile showed today that it believes in democracy”

Gustavo Petro was involved in the democratic decision of Chile: “Pinochet revived”

How the Chilean media covered the rejection of the new Constitution