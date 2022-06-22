This is how the face of Omar Chávez was left after his fight with Rafael Ortiz

Omar Chávez was defeated in Sinaloa by the boxer Rafael Amarillas Ortiz (photo: Special)

The return of Omar Chavez to the ring was not what he expected since he registered his third consecutive loss and he could not have the victory he expected Julio Cesar Chavez, his father. Even though he had a chance to knock out Rafael Amarillas Ortiz in the first few rounds, he didn’t make it and ended up losing a unanimous decision.

Throughout the war, the Businessman dealt with the punishment that Rafael Ortiz caused him since most of the blows were directed at the face of the youngest son of the Chavez dynasty and although he tried to keep a close guard, some punches did connect on his target.

The result caused Omar’s face to swell above the ring during the fight, but the 32-year-old recently revealed the damage left by the fight.

Omar Chávez lost by unanimous decision to Rafael Ortiz and showed the wounds he had on his face (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

It was through his official Instagram account in which Omar Chavez shared the final result of the blows of his combat in Culiacán, Sinaloa; the boxer uploaded a photograph to his temporary stories and showed the bruises that he had left

What stands out the most is that the Omar’s left eye is completely closed, swollen and with a big bruise that stands out for its purple color. It should be remembered that throughout the 10 rounds that both contenders starred in, that same eye quickly reflected the effects of Rafael Ortiz’s fists that hit Chavez’s face.

Also on that same wound, Omar showed that had a slight cut on the left eyelid because some surgical bands for minor injuries can be seen, despite the fact that during the fight the wound did not bleed, it did open and cause damage to the eyelid of the Businessman. Another of the injuries that can be seen in the photograph that she shared is that his right eye was also damagedbut not as much as the left.

Omar showed that he had a slight cut on the left eyelid (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

A smaller bruise highlighted the right eyecup as the purple color accentuated the effect of the blows Omar received. Finally another lesion that was appreciated was in the nose at the height of the septum since it had a small opening that left a red scar.

The youngest of the Chávez dynasty accompanied his publication on social networks with a fragment of the song Fukk Sleep by rapper ASAP Rocky. On the other hand, the Earthquake Chávez thanked the messages of support that he received from his followers, friends and the general public who supported him in his fight in Sinaloa.

He uploaded a series of photos of the fight and accompanied them with the following message: “Thank you all for the msg of support, unfortunately the judges did not see me as the winner but I keep the great fight we offered him to the public I hope to be in the ring soon God bless you all…”.

This is how Omar Chávez’s face looked after fighting with Rafael Ortiz (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

Although almost three days have passed since their fight on Saturday, June 18, the face of Earthquake Chavez is still swollen because of the blows he received from Amarillas Ortiz. It should be remembered that the son of great mexican champion fell with cards 96 – 95, 96 – 93 and 98 – 94; that is, a minimal difference snatched the victory.

Julio César Chávez closely followed his son’s fight, although he did not go up to the corner to advise him as his coach, he was shouting a series of instructions from his place. A video circulated on social networks that captured the frustration that César Chávez experienced when he saw his son lose. Between shouts like “get the caste out!” and “strong son!” mr knockout he had to settle for his son’s defeat.

