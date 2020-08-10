This is how the fraudulent gang used to run in Bihar, doctors in 15 lakhs, engineers in eight lakhs, it was fixed rate

Patna: A special team of Bihar Police has busted a professional vicious gang that provides jobs and enrollment in government and private educational institutions. This gang was spreading its net in Bihar by joining with vicious Atul Vats. Several documents have been recovered in the IT Act against Atul Vats in New Delhi, the special unit of Crime Research Branch. Also Read – ED is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty, where did crores of rupees go? Will reveal deep secrets

This gang fraudulently named NIT, Bihar Police Police Exam, Bihar Police Constable Examination, Bihar Assembly Restoration, ANM, Nurse Indian Navy, Coal India Limited, Air Force in the name of enrollment and getting jobs. is. Also Read – Sushant Death Case: Bihar Police in Supreme Court said- Mumbai Police is supporting Riya

In this way the rate was fixed Also Read – Sushant singh death mystery: Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari exits Quarantine

This gang paid 15 lakh rupees in the name of passing the NEET exam from the candidates, 8 lakh in the name of passing the engineering exam, 7 to 8 lakh for the Bihar Police Police exam, 3 to 4 lakh in the name of passing the Bihar Police Constable exam. 2 to 3 lakh rupees were collected for rupees and ANM-nurses. The electronics gadgets, Apple iPhones, Watch, Harley Davison bikes worth 7 lakhs, which were bought by gang members with huge earnings, have also been seized by the police, along with several passbooks, ATMs and 10 check books have also been recovered from them. Huh.