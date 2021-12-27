This is how the gang that the Civil Guard has arrested today is organized: phishing on behalf of a bank, mules and cryptocurrencies to hide

In the framework of the Chrimata operation, the Spanish Civil Guard has dismantled in Alicante a network dedicated to committing bank scams internationally and in a massive way through the phishing method, in its smishing mode.

From what the Civil Guard has reported so far, it is known that in the spring of 2020, the gang carried out a massive attack: for three consecutive days, they sent SMS to the mobile phones of a large number of clients of an entity Spanish bank. Got defraud 600,000 euros to a total of 106 injured from all over Spain, in a technique called smishing (that is, phishing via SMS).

It is also known that they invested the money stolen from the accounts of the injured in cryptocurrencies, in order to bleach it without leaving a trace. 8 people have been arrested for the alleged “crimes of fraud, falsification of identity documents, money laundering and constitution of a criminal organization,” according to information provided by the Civil Guard itself.

Although the investigation began with a view to Alicante, the arrests of the eight members have occurred in the towns of Malaga, Seville, Murcia, La Coruña, Zaragoza, Gerona, Valencia and Elche.

The gang sent their victims a text message on behalf of their bank. The victims who fell into the trap ended up giving private data, which the gang collected and then access the accounts of the injured. The criminals they took control of the accounts from the entity’s online platform, and modified the form of access.

After having control of the accounts, they made massive transfers of about 5,000 euros each, from those of the injured to accounts of people used as mules, registered in online financial companies. People known as “money mules”, transfer money of illegal origin received into your account, and in return receive a commission.

The researchers located up to 28 of these people called mules and they have verified that 462,000 euros of the total money scammed were passed through their accounts to the injured. Another 128,000 euros were scammed by a similar methodology that sent the money to shops in Paris (France).

According to the state security forces, “the victims are all clients of the same bank, with national headquarters,” but they have not specified which company is.

The role of cryptocurrencies in this scam

After transferring the money to the mules’ accounts, the criminals they invested it in acquiring cryptocurrencies, thus achieving, in addition to laundering illegal money, “to avoid tracking by researchers, since the main characteristic of the cryptocurrency is that the data of origin and destination are encrypted making it very difficult to track them”, according to their own words of the Civil Guard.

Once the virtual currencies were acquired, they were transferred to accounts of the main members of the band, who managed to remain anonymous.

The use of digital media makes it easier for criminals to operate from or to any geographic point, which is an addition to police investigation work. The agents have been able to identify a complex criminal network made up of 90 people of Latvian, Russian, Czech, Kazakh, Belarusian, French, German, Cameroonian and Ukrainian nationalities, in addition to those arrested, among which there are Spanish people.

On the other hand, the competent judicial authority has been requested 43 international arrest warrants corresponding to the main members of the criminal group.

The investigation, involving the participation of security forces from many countries, including Europol, remains open, so new arrests are not ruled out. For more information, Possible victims have the possibility of contacting the Peripheral Communication Office of the Civil Guard from Alicante.