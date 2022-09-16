Xbox promises about 90 minutes loaded with independent proposals for all tastes.

If you are one of those who have their game library full of indie titles, you probably don’t want to miss the next Xbox event. We are talking about a new [email protected] Fall Showcase focused especially on independent proposals that, according to information from Microsoft, coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

Do you want to be aware of everything that Xbox will present at this event? So you better be on the lookout today for the 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time), because this is the moment chosen by those from Redmond to start a conference of 90 minutes of duration that will be broadcast through the official Xbox Twitch channel or Twitch Gaming.

What can we expect from the [email protected] Fall Showcase?

During the announcement of the event, Xbox had no qualms about advancing some of the content that we will see during the broadcast. In this sense, the company spoke of updates for Metal: Hellsinger, You Suck at Parking and other games already presented, although we will also see announcements that seek to surprise us through smaller cut premises. Beyond this, it should also be remembered that the Microsoft conference will feature a Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed gameplay, but it will not be the only fun title of the presentation.

To liven up the wait, we encourage you to consult the list of 6 very surprising indie games that were announced in the past Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. However, we also take advantage of the moment to remember that Xbox will participate in the Tokyo Game Show with a special direct, so we already have good reasons to be attentive to all the news that Xbox Game Pass will receive in the coming months.

