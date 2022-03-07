This is how the main football newspapers in the world reported the pitched fight at the Corregidora Stadium

Fans from Querétaro and Atlas face each other at minute 62, where families had to be sheltered on the field (Photo: EFE/Enrique Contla)



The main football newspapers in the world dedicated space to the violent confrontation between fans of the Querétaro and Atlas teams at the Corregidora stadium, which have so far left at least 26 people hospitalized, three of them seriously.

the italian newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport He announced this Sunday, March 6, that, at that time, only 22 injuries were reported, nine of them seriously, and he described what happened on day 9 of the Closing tournament as “madness”.

“Many fans denounced the absence of police in the stadium, as well as the most savage exchanges of blows with bars torn from fences, chairs, sticks and other improvised weapons. The security personnel immediately opened the doors so that the women, children and the elderly could quickly escape from the fights.”

Mirror Football, from the United Kingdom, also addressed the news, although he mainly confirmed the unofficial versions that spoke of 17 alleged fatalities due to the riots at the Corregidora Stadium, as well as other details about what happened yesterday afternoon in the city of Querétaro.

“As many as 17 fans have been reported dead, with 22 injured.after violence broke out during a match between the Mexican soccer teams Querétaro and Atlas,” he reported.

It should be noted that Mauricio Kuri, governor of the state of Querétaro, confirmed this Sunday that so far there are no deceased people after the events of violence.

the french newspaper The Team, In addition to reporting on the unfortunate event that turned the spotlight on Mexican soccer, he highlighted that Liga MX suspended the rest of matchday 9 due to incidents of violence in Querétaro.

“The clashes in the stands began in the 63rd minute. The public took refuge on the pitch, which caused the match to stop. Images spread on the networks show that the clashes continued on the ground while families with children tried to protect themselves and leave the stadium.

Sports world of Spain described as a “tragedy” the “brutal fight between fans” during the match held in the Mexican shoal. Unlike the British newspaper, the Iberian media emphasized that the authorities had denied the rumors on social networks that spoke of several deaths and warned that Mexico “will co-host the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada.”

At a press conference, Mauricio Kuri assured that he will be investigated for the crimes of attempted murderas the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office had pointed out, to which is added the crime of violence in sporting events.

In addition, The PAN assured that all public or private actions will be reviewed to determine responsibilities, whether by action or omission, on the part of the actors involved, including possible public officials. “We are going to sanction those who have to be sanctioned,” he asserted.

Total, 26 injured people were reported who required hospital medical attention (24 men and 2 women), of which three have already been discharged. Of the 23 hospitalized patients, 3 are in serious condition, 10 delicate and the remaining 10 were reported without seriousness.

“It is a tragedy because, although there are no deaths, we cannot say that it is not a tragedy and we cannot allow it to become politicized. It is very unfortunate that there is lying and misinformation, ”he reported.

