This is how the Maradona coins and banknotes are minted in Italy

The banknotes to be issued in southern Italy

Italy It was one of the promised lands of Diego Maradona. The world star knew how to shine in the south of the European country and became a legend with the Naples. Despite the pain caused by the final loss in the 1990 World Cup, developed in that territory, Fluff left an indelible mark on the hearts of all fans.

This is how the authorities of Castellino del Biferno, a town of Molise in the province of Campobasso, Who approved the issuance of 2000 coins to honor the best soccer player of all time, fjoined on November 25 and they wait for the banknote printing with the figure of the Ten.

While these bonuses they are not legal tender, because this would represent an irregularity with the Mint and the European Union, the currencies maradonianas that were minted have the value of two ducats (two euros) and They may be used for marketing in all the official stores affiliated with Castellino.

In southern Italy 2,000 coins with the image of the Ten were minted

The money of Fluff show the picture of Maradona on one side and the shield of the arms of the other Bourbons. “Maradona made me feel like a true hero, a true man on a par with the others. Because of what he was and transmitted throughout his career, I resigned from the hospital where I worked to be able to return to the south knowing that in the south I could also win, win and feel free from a north that continues to exploit our resources”Explained the local mayor, Enrico Fratangelo, after announcing the measure.

The initiative was one of the many with which the football genius emerged from Fiorito was honored around the world. In the same way that the Italian chancellor Luigi Di Maio, who wants to organize a “triangular for peace” in its Naples hometown in which the national teams participate Italy, Argentina e England as a symbol of “the ability to unite peoples that sport has”.

In the 50 bill Maradona appears lifting the World Cup in Mexico

In the one of 100 the soccer star is in the sun of the Argentine flag

There are also bills with the Hand of God

“I transmitted the idea to the Minister of Sports Vincenzo Spadafora and the competent authorities of Italy“Said the official at the time about the figure of the popular idol, who died on November 25 at 60 years.

“The possible feasibility and a date will be up to the authorities, although it will be difficult to have an audience, unless we have completed the vaccination period and the pandemic is overcome,” he explained Di Maio. And he argued: “Sport comes to unite where diplomacy sometimes does not come, and it would be a moment to frame in history”

The chancellor worked during his youth in the stadium of the Naples, called St. Paul, until at the beginning of November it received the denomination of Diego Armando Maradona in homage to the former Argentine footballer and idol of the city.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

The confessions of Maradona’s driver in Dubai: why they went six months without speaking, the luxury car fleet and the record amount Diego paid in traffic tickets

The stories of Maradona’s translator in Dubai: the day he “fell asleep” at a conference, darts at Pelé and the encounter with an Englishman who suffered it in 1986

Infographic: the most complete map of Diego Armando Maradona’s heritage, spread over different corners of the world