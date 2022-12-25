This is how the Mexican cartels move drugs through the European Union

Reports from international authorities revealed the operations of Mexican cartels in Europe. (Jovani Pérez/Infobae Mexico)

December 14, 2021 was a key date to begin to understand the reach that the Mexican drug cartels had achieved. That day, the Spanish Civil Guard, in collaboration with the National Police and the Netherlands Police, dismantled a criminal network that was operating in the European Union (EU) and was linked to Beltran Leyva cartel.

After four years of investigations, they were seized more than two and a half tons of methamphetamine (call crystal meth), 1,370 kilograms of cocaine and 17,000 liters of chemical products to produce narcotics. In addition, 16 people who were in charge of coordinating each step to move Mexican narcotics through the “old continent” were arrested.

During the operations, the European security forces identified that this criminal group was using the sea lanes to transport huge shipments of thermal concrete blocks that they were hiding drug inside —which had been “cooked” in the jungle areas of Mexico.

The Spanish Civil Guard made the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the Iberian country. (Civil Guard)

That historic drug seizure was added to the seizure of 1,500 kilograms of methamphetamine that was trafficked from Croatia to Slovakia in 2020 and to the seizure of 1.9 tons of the same narcotic in Rotterdam and 2019.

Against this background, the European Police Office (Europol) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEAfor its acronym in English), produced a report that revealed the structure used by Mexican criminal groups to transcend the borders of the EU.

The document prepared jointly by the European and US authorities specified that groups such as the Sinaloa cartel (CDS), the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Beltran Leyva they work with five types of criminal actors.

1. Chefs: They work from Mexico and are in charge of the production of methamphetamine in clandestine laboratories of these organizations, although it has also been found that there are those who collaborate, independently, with established factions on the other side of the Atlantic.

2. stockbrokers: Facilitators located in the EU, North America, Latin America and other regions of the world that establish the connections between the Mexican drug suppliers and the wholesale distributors in Europe.

Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Croatia are just some of the regions where authorities have intercepted large drug shipments from Mexican cartels. (Civil Guard)

3. Sent: Members of the Mexican cartels who travel to the EU to facilitate transfer to different Member States of the Union. At this stage of the criminal operation, it is common for them to establish fictitious companies (fronts) with the help of name lenders to hide their identity.

4. Intermediaries: They are those who, when the drug reaches the European continent, participate in the transport, logistics and purchase and sale of narcotics. For this, they infiltrate transport and commercial companies so that they can hide the cargo and move it by air, with ships, or with tractor-trailers.

5. money launderers: Illicit Financial Service Providers Helping Mexican Cartels Repatriate millions of euros of drug proceeds to Mexico. In this phase of the operation, it has been identified that criminal networks operate through the use of cryptocurrenciestrade-based money laundering schemes and underground banking systems.

It is presumed that the European Union could only be a “transit” route for Mexican criminal organizations and, on the other hand, the final destinations of the drugs would be in Asia and Oceania, due to the prices that are handled in those regions.

Cryptocurrencies have been a cornerstone in the financial operations of the Mexican drug trafficker in Europe. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

At the beginning of 2020, the Italian police completed the complex Operation Falconan investigation that made it possible to discover and dissolve the structure of importing cocaine from Mexico, by the Sinaloa cartel, towards Italy.

A year earlier, in January 2019, an informant from the Organized Crime Investigation Group (GICO) revealed the plans of the group commanded by Ismael the may zambada to send Colombian drugs to said country.

The scoop surprised the authorities because instead of using maritime routes, as criminal organizations used to, the CDS had established a new route. It consisted of sending massive shipments in private jets landing at small airports in southern Italy.

It was thanks to an informant that the Italian police managed to dismantle one of the main air routes of the Sinaloa Cartel. (REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello)

For your task, the may and his collaborators chose Catania, a port located on the east coast of Sicily that, in addition to being a developing tourist destination and having an international airport, offered the convenient help of a civil servant. Upon arrival in Italy, the drug would be sold to the ‘Nndranghetathe Calabrian mafia that has positioned itself as the main distributor of cocaine in Europe.

Despite the unusualness of the information, since Catania was not considered a focus of drug trafficking and the practice of moving drugs through the air was not known in Italy, the anti-mafia forces closely followed the movements of the CDS.

After a year of intense monitoring in which the authorities had access to the communications of the criminal operators, the Italian Financial Police arrested —on January 22, 2020— Daniel Tito Esteban Ortega Ubeda y Felix Ruben Villagran Lopeztwo subjects of Guatemalan origin who appeared as the main collaborators of the CDS in the south of the country.

The CDS found in the ports of Italy an “innovative” way to introduce cocaine to Europe. (REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello)

Other aspects that have made the international operations of the Mexican cartels “unique” are the use of merchandise such as food, construction materials, water filters and wooden door frames as hiding places for narcotics.

In the same way, Europol and the DEA have identified that the Mexican “cooks” who live in the European Union use a very specific method of production, since they are used to recycle your chemicals so that they can reduce waste and, with it, obtain greater profits with highly addictive and powerful products.

As if that were not enough, in recent years facilities for the production of fentanyl and similar substances have been found. And although there is still no information confirming the participation of the Mexican cartels in these actions, Europol keeps its alerts on due to the great damage that groups such as the CDS and the CJNG have caused in the United States with said opioid.

