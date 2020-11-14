This is how the new assembly of Bihar will be adorned with ethnic mathematics, how many MLAs belong to which caste, know

Bihar New Assembly: Talking on the basis of caste, this time the number of upper castes has increased in the newly elected assembly of Bihar and this time one of the four members of the assembly is upper caste. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to the Governor on Friday. After Diwali, the assembly will be formed with the announcement of his Chief Minister’s post. Also Read – Political clash: Nitish said – I did not talk of retirement ‘Tejashwi asked – No morality left?

The number of upper caste MLAs has increased in this time elections and especially the number of BJP MLAs has also contributed to increase the number of BJP MLAs from 53 to 74 in 2015. Out of a total of 243 members of the Legislative Assembly, 64 Savarnas have been elected this time and 45 of them are from the NDA, while in the Grand Alliance, 17 upper caste MLAs have won. Apart from these two, a Savarna candidate from LJP has won, while an independent winning candidate is also a Savarna.

On the basis of caste, there are 28 Rajputs, 21 Bhumihars, 12 Brahmins and 3 Kayasthas out of a total of 64 Savarnas. If seen in this way, the performance of the upper castes has been better in this time than in the 2015 assembly elections. Last time, 52 upper caste MLAs reached the assembly while 12 upper caste MLAs have reached more in this time elections.

In the last election, 20 Rajputs, 18 Bhumihars, 11 Brahmins and three Kayasthas won the election. Accordingly, 8 Rajputs, 3 Bhumihars and one Brahmin MLA have won more this time. At the same time Kayastha remained as much as the last time. In the year 2015, 16 global MLAs won but this time 24 global leaders have won.

In this way, Savarna (64), Yadav (52) and SC / ST (40) members with an increase of 8 members have reached the assembly by winning 52 Yadavs this year but their number has come down. In the year 2015, 61 Yadav MLAs were elected. Similarly the representation of Kurmi and Koiri caste has also decreased. CM Nitish Kumar himself is also from Kurmi community and this year the number has come down from 12 to nine, while Koiri has also reduced from 20 to 16.

Talking about Muslims, five Muslim MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have won this time, despite this, the number of Muslim members has reduced from 24 to 19 this time as compared to the previous assembly.