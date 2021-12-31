This is how the new warranty regulations affect digital products: the change will come from January 1, 2022

As our colleagues from Xataka have reminded us, On January 1, 2022, the new regulations regarding the legal guarantee of all products come into force. These changes were approved last April, and it will be as of this year when they are applied.

Among the highlights of these changes, we have to the two-year warranty that we currently have on all products will now become three years, being good news for the consumer. In this way, Spain will offer an additional year to the minimum required by the European Union. These changes They not only apply to physical products, but also to digital ones, of which we will make special mention here.

As it usually happens, You can read all the changes in full in the Official State Gazette, specifically in Royal Decree-Law 7/2021. If we go to the section on consumer and user rights, we will find all the details of this new regulation in article 120 of the document. It specifies the following:

“In the case of a contract for the sale of goods or the supply of digital content or services supplied in a single act or in a series of individual acts, the entrepreneur will be responsible for any lack of conformity that exists at the time of delivery or delivery. supply and are manifested within a period of three years from delivery in the case of goods or two years in the case of digital content or services, without prejudice to the provisions of article 115 ter, paragraph 2, letters a) and b) “.

Two-year legal warranty for digital products

As stated in the article, in the case of physical goods the term is extended to three years of warranty, and for the first time, a legal warranty will also apply for digital products. In this way, for those content or digital services, we will obtain a two-year guarantee.

This new regulation for digital content includes ‘computer programs, applications, video files, audio files, music files, digital games, electronic books or other electronic publications’.

Among other highlights of this new regulation, in order to improve the useful life and facilitate the repair of products, the government also obliges suppliers to have spare parts for at least 10 years, unlike the current 5 years. And the period of non-compliance is also extended from 3 to 5 years, going from 6 months to one or two years, depending on the product, the period to prove that you are not satisfied with the purchased product.

As we have already mentioned, all consumers will be able to benefit from these new changes. starting tomorrow Saturday, January 1, 2022. We will have to be aware of how these changes fit in with companies and how the market evolves in the face of this.