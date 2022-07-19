This is how the Olympic champion María Espinoza announced her pregnancy

The three-time Olympic medalist, María Espinoza, will be a mother (Photo: Getty Images)

On the morning of Monday, July 18, the Olympic athlete Maria del Rosario Espinoza He shared a personal news with all his followers on social networks. The Olympic taekwondoin announced that will pause his sports careerfacing Paris 2024, to dedicate the necessary time to his maternity.

The reason was that María Espinoza will become a mother for the first time, so he was encouraged to make the news public and share the joy generated by the arrival of his firstborn. Through her official Instagram account, she explained that she is expecting her first daughter, so from now on she will put aside high-performance training to prepare and become a mother.

“With great joy, today I share with you that I will soon be a mom!” she wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photograph of her wearing her Taekwondo uniform and with a pose in which her belly stood out, which already announces her pregnancy. The three-time Olympic medalist He stressed that he will undertake a preparation accompanied by his family, for which he described this stage in his life as “exciting”.

“Because of this wonderful news, my priority now will be to take care of myselfprepare to receive the baby that is on the way, be with my family and attend to the chores of this new and wonderful stage of my life. I feel excited and blessed. The baby and I are in very good health. and we have the corresponding medical follow-up,” he explained.

Although he did not clarify whether he will permanently retire from high-performance sports, he did point out that he will pause his training for the time being. However, he claimed that will continue to support the Mexican Taekwondo Paralympic team as far as its possibilities go, because starting this year the Paralympic team will have different activities in order to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games, for which it reiterated its commitment to young athletes.

It should be remembered that since Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, joined to coaches team and held the position of assistant coach, so he advised the taekwondoines Juan Diego García, Daniela Martínez and Francisco Pedroza, who represented Mexico in the Paralympic event.

“I will dedicate love, time and space in this stage of sweet expectation, so I will take a break in my sports career. Without a doubt, I will miss the training, the competition and wearing the colors of my Mexico. Nevertheless, I will continue to support the Mexican Parataekwondo Team as much as possible. in its preparation for the commitments that are made this year towards Paris 2024″, he added.

She also thanked the messages and the support she has received from all the people who have encouraged her in her sports career and who have now supported her in the decision to start a family and be a mother. “I deeply thank my family, team, friends, sports institutions, government agencies and my sponsors, for their invaluable support throughout my career and now in this happy moment that I am living”, he added.

Finally, she stressed that she will continue to share the progress of her pregnancy and the details of the arrival of her first baby on her Instagram profile.

“I will constantly update my social networks to share this wonderful journey with you, who are always with me. And remember: give your 100%, 100% of the time!”

Maria del Rosario Espinoza has represented the country in three editions of the Olympic Games. His debut was in Beijing 2008that Olympic edition marked a sports legacy for the Mexican Olympic Committee because the Sinaloan hung the oro after defeating the Norwegian Nina Solheim with a score of 3-1 in the women’s +67 kg category.

For London 2012 repeated podium but with the bronze medalthe last medal he got was in Brazil 2016 where was brought the plata for the country. For Tokyo 2020 he did not qualify because Briseida Acosta remained in the category and prevented María from having four Olympic appearances.

