This is how the Puebla club presented Jozy Altidore as its reinforcement for the 2022 Opening

The American striker is already in Mexico to play in Liga MX (Video: Twitter/ @ClubPueblaMX)

The transfer market continues to add new reinforcements for the season, on the night of Thursday, July 28, the club Puebla confirmed the arrival of the American striker Jozy Altidore. Despite the fact that previously there was already talk of the possibility that the North American would play in the Liga MXthe Stripe took it upon himself to put an end to the rumors and introduce his new reinforcement.

It was through social networks that the team from Puebla shared with all its fans the arrival of the player who competed in the MLS. By means of a video with a duration of less than one minute, the Puebla state team simulated a phone call with the striker.

In this conversation you can hear some phrases in English that Altidore mentions: “Hello? yeah, everything cool? all right, great. Here we go!” (Hello, yes, everything okay? Okay, great. Here we go!). The conversation simulated the dialogue that the player had with the board of The fringe before signing with the club. Later, already in Spanish, he appeared before the camera and shared a message with all the fans:

“Hello everyone, I’m Jozy Altidore and I’m here to play Pueblota”

And it is that one of the characteristics of the club in social networks is due to the comic or humorous dynamic that it takes to present its reinforcements and make official announcements. Before the squad The fringe introduce the player as his reinforcement, Jozy showed interest in signing with Puebla.

Jozy Altidore is already Puebla’s new reinforcement for the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/ @ClubPueblaMX)

The video conversation responded to the tweet you posted earlier Jozy Altidore in which He “sent his CV” to the Puebla board to be considered for the striker vacancy they had on their social media. The following was read in the message: “In PUEBLOTA there have always been great Americans and I would like to be part of that legacy. I send you my resume by DM! ”, He wrote on Twitter.

For this reason, the official account of the club entered into said dynamic. The squad led by Nicholas Larcamon He wrote a welcome message to his new striker and received it assuring that he arrives with “endorsed recommendations”.

“After a little phone call and a few 100% guaranteed recommendations Now yes, it is a fact! WELCOME TO TOWN, @JozyAltidore! YOU ARE ALREADY A SON OF YOUR FRANCHISE, WE ARE GOING TO BREAK HER! RT yes #LaFranjaNosUne and you already want to see our Enfranjado defending the blue and white”, wrote the official account of the team.

The new acquisition of the Larcaboys has competed in European football as with Villareal FC from Spain and with Sunderland from the English league in the Premier League (Photo: USA TODAY/John E. Sokolowski)

The new acquisition of Larcaboys has competed in European football as with the Villareal FC of Spain and with Sunderland of the English league in the Premier League. It will be the first time that he competes in the Liga MX since he debuted in professional soccer in 2006, since his entire career has been in Europe and in the MLS.

Jozy Altidore is absolute with the United States National Team, he plays as a forward and his most recent team was New England Revolution from MLS. His full name is Josmer Volmy Altidoreoriginally from Livington, New Jersey, United States, began his career in American football at an early age.

when he turned 16 years when debuted at Red Bull New York in the North American league. Due to his young age he became the first striker to score in MLS before he was 17 years old, so his talent caught the attention of different clubs.

Since then he has participated in teams such as Villareal FC, Xerez CD, Hull City, AZ Alkmaar, Sunderland Toronto FC and New England.

KEEP READING:

André Marín attacked Chivas and Amaury Vergara for “the worst crisis in their history”

The reason that led “Czar” Aguilar not to renew with TV Azteca and sign with Televisa

Liga MX: what is known about the initiative that would prohibit the sale of alcohol in stadiums