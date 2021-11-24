This is how the qualifying rounds of the Liga MX Femenil will be played

Tigres and Monterrey were the two best teams in the Liga MX Femenil during the tournament, now they will seek to reach the final in the Liguilla (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

After 17 days, the Liga MX Women its regular phase has concluded and the decisive tournament that decides the new monarchs of Mexican soccer will begin. The 8 teams that will participate in this final stretch were already known and now the schedules for these meetings have been made official. The new champions of Scream Mexico Opening 2021 they will meet in December.

The tournament was dominated by Tigres and Monterrey, with 47 and 44 points respectively. Both teams asserted their status as favorites and placed first and second. They follow Atlas, Chivas and America, teams that exceeded 30 points. The big party is closed Santos, Tijuana and Blue Cross.

All quarter-final matches will be played on the same day.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul. The Friday, December 3, o’clock 12:45, the Machine will receive the felines in the facilities of The Ferris Wheel. This will be the first League for the Celeste team, while those from the north will seek the three-time championship. The return will be the Monday, December 6 at 19:00, when the key is closed in the University Stadium of Nuevo León.

Cruz Azul Femenil entered its first Liguilla in Liga MX since the tournament began in 2017. (Photo: Twitter / @ AzulFemenil)

Monterrey vs Tijuana. The Friday, December 3, o’clock 21:30, the Xolas will receive a visit from Rayadas in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The return match will be played on Monday, December 6 at 21:00, when Monterrey opens the doors of the Stadium BBVA to close the series.

Atlas vs Santos. The next Friday, December 3, at 18:00, the Laguneras will seek to gain the advantage against the Guadalajara team. It should be noted that it is also the first Liguilla for the Santos team. The second leg will be Monday, December 6 at midday day, when the red and black look to finish the series at home.

Chivas vs America. The National Classic will take place in the Big party of Mexican soccer. The going will be the Friday, December 3 at 20:00, when the Aztec stadium live one more chapter of this rivalry. The return will take place on Monday, December 6 o’clock 17:00, so that the Akron Stadium close the series with some Rojiblancas in local condition.

Tigres will seek to make history and get the three-time Liga MX championship. (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



This Liguilla promises to be one of the most exciting since Liga MX Femenil began. In addition to the growth that the tournament has had, the level of football has also benefited. The spectacle that the women’s Tigres team is capable of offering is of the highest category, their team full of stars has paid off on the field and they have already accumulated two titles in a row, so they are in search of the trichampionship.

a National Classic It will always be a shout for the fans, even more if it is in a League. The clash between Chivas and América will steal the eyes in the quarterfinals. Both teams seek his second Liga MX title. The two teams staged a great tournament, so neither is thinking of giving up so quickly. For its part, Monterrey joins these two teams in the search for another league title.

This final contest will be very special for Cruz Azul and Santos, because it is the first time that they arrive at these instances. Despite the fact that both teams do not have experience in these elimination matches, they will bet on causing the surprise. The Xolas will also want to give something to talk about, with the intention of access your first finalel.

