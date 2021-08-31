This is how the table of positions remained at the end of matchday 7 Liga MX

America retained the leadership of the table (Photo: EFE / Luis Ramírez)



The date 7 of the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament concluded and again America was at the top of the classification. With each new day, Santiago Solari’s team manages to get the result that keeps them at the top of the competition.

Despite the fact that they faced León and added a draw to a goal that could cost them the first position, they knew how to maintain the result and with it distribute points. With a total of 17 points, those from Coapa march as the only leaders of the tournament.

In contrast, the last table position stayed for the team of Ricardo tuca Ferretti, the Braves of Juarez they only add up to one total of 2 points out of 21 possible. Despite the efforts of the tuca by lifting the team from the border, it has not been able to achieve its mission.

On the other hand, Chivas de Guadalajara got a victory that allows them to take a breath before close FIFA, because after different adverse results, the group led by Victor Manuel Vucetich managed to add three points that left them in the position 11 with 9 points, just below Necaxa and San Luis who have the same score.

With each day there are events that attract attention, and this time he stressed that the match between Toluca vs. Pumas was engulfed in a barrage of expulsions, as the team of Andrés Lillini he stayed with three less men on the court, with expulsions of Alan Mozo, Ángel García and Juan Ignacio Dinenno, the University club lost with 8 men on the field.

Criticism of Lillini’s management was immediate, as the fans were upset because so far you are far from the playoff spots, with the defeat of 2 – 1 they were in position 15 with 5 points.

The Positions table it was as follows:

1) America – 17 points

2) Leon – 14 points

3) Toluca – 14 points

4) Tigers – 12 points

5) Santos – 11 points

6) Monterrey – 11 points

7) Cruz Azul – 10 points

8) Atlas – 10 points

9) Atlético de San Luis – 9 points

10) Necaxa – 9 points

11) Chivas – 9 points

12) Mazatlán – 9 points

13) Pachuca – 7 points

14) Puebla – 6 points

15) Pumas – 5 points

16) Tijuana – 3 points

17) Querétaro – 3 points

18) Juarez – 2 points

On the other hand, with 7 dates disputed the Liga BBVA MX recognized thethe best offenses and defenses of the moment. For the first category, the scoring teams of the tournament are the club Tigers and the set of Red Devils.

Despite the criticism he has faced Miguel Louse Herrera for his management of the feline team, so far he has a total of 12 goals, which keeps them at the head of the tournament scoring table. With the same number of goals the team Choricero is also positioned as one of the best scoring clubs.

On third place is León with 11 annotations and in fourth place are The Eagles with a total of 10 goals Until now. The club with the fewest goals is Querétaro, who barely has a goal since the start of the tournament until the end of the 7th season of Grita México.

For the defensive, the America club and the set of Atlas remain as the best teams that fewer goals have received Well, so far they have only written down 3 goals; Guillermo Ochoa and Camilo Vargas They are the best archers so far in the tournament.

