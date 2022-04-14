This is how the table of the semifinals of the Champions League was left: when and how they will be played

Four European teams go for the continental dream (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

After another frenetic week of activity for the Champions League, the semi-final draw was made up of Liverpool, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Manchester City. The first thing to mention is that there will no longer be a draw, since the keys were formed prior to the quarterfinals. In other words, the clubs already know their respective rivals: the Reds they will go before him Yellow Submarine and the You meringues in front of the citizens.

The first of the semi-finals will take place on tuesday april 26while the second will be the Wednesday 4/27. Rematches will be tuesday may 3 and the Wednesday 4/5. What was known in advance is that the two Spanish teams that sealed their classification yesterday will be the ones that will define the respective semi-final series at home. The schedules will remain (16 Argentine time).

That is to say that Liverpool will receive in Anfield against Villarreal on Tuesday 4/26 or Wednesday 4/27, while the revenge in the madrigal It will be Tuesday 3/5 or Wednesday 4/5. On those two probable dates, the first match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will also take place at the stadium Etihadwhile the rematch will be in the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is how the Champions League semifinal table was formed

The grand finale, which was moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will be on Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France. The Saint-Denis stadium, in the north of the French capital, has a capacity for 80,000 spectators and was built as the venue for the 1998 World Cup in France (the final was played there, in which the Blues beat Brazil 3-0).

If the result of the final ends equal in regulation time, two 15-minute overtimes will be played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team will be declared the winner. If the result remains the same after extra time, the champion will be determined by a penalty shootout.

In addition, it was determined that the local club for the final is the one that will come out of the key that will face Liverpool and Villarreal. This is set for administrative reasons such as the change of kit if the color matches (in this situation, the visitor will change the clothing).

Apart from writing his name in history and securing a place in the group stage of the next Champions League, the champion will receive the trophy that measures 73.5 centimeters high and weighs 7.5 kilos and 40 gold medals (the runner-up will take the same amount of silver).

TABLE OF TITLES WON BY SEMIFINALS TEAMS

real Madrid 13

Liverpool 6

Villarreal 0

Manchester City 0 (*1 final lost)

ALL FINALS IN THE HISTORY OF THE CHAMPIONS PLAYED IN FRANCE

1956: Real Madrid 4-3 Reims (Parc des Princes, Paris)

1975: Bayern Munich 2-0 Leeds (Parc des Princes, Paris)

1981: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (Parc des Princes, Paris)

2000: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

2006: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

KEEP READING:

The great controversy in the Champions League due to VAR: was the hand in Chelsea’s goal against Real Madrid properly sanctioned?

Lo Celso, figure in Villarreal’s feat: from the deep pass for the qualifying goal to the celebration in an unusual place in the locker room

The other side of PSG’s dream trident: how Mbappé became the leader of the attack ahead of Messi and Neymar