This is how the table of the South American Qualifiers remained

The South American teams go for everything in the triple date

The triple date of South American Qualifiers it has enormous appeal because the good or bad results of each country can lead them to have hopeful and complicated outlooks for the next World Cup. The only one who came out to play in absolute comfort is Brazil, who had won in his six submissions and looks at everyone from above. This Thursday did not fail and beat Chile by 1 to 0 in a controversial duel.

First turn, Bolivia rescued a point in La Paz that complicated Colombia, which could be left out of the qualifying zone to Qatar 20222. In addition, Uruguay barely tied with bottom Peru. For its part, Ecuador he recovered after some setbacks and won a Paraguay, who was undefeated as a visitor.

For his part the Albiceleste met expectations and won 3-1 Venezuela of the acting Leonardo González Antequera. With the confidence of having consecrated themselves in the last Copa América, those led by Lionel Scaloni affirmed themselves in the World Cup qualification zone.

It should be mentioned that the federation of the rival team has not yet been defined for the qualifying playoffs, which would be held in June next year just before the World Cup group stage draw. As much the Asian federation as the oceanic one and the one of Central America are those that will enter in bid for one of those places.

POSITIONS TABLE

TOP GUNNERS

For its part, the scorers’ table continues to be red hot. The Bolivian Marcelo Martins Moreno he looks at everyone from above with 6 conquests but the Brazilian Neymar follows closely with 5. Below are the Paraguayan Ángel Romero, the Chilean Arturo Vidal and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

· SUNDAY 5/9 (DATE 6)

16:00 Brazil-Argentina

18:00 Ecuador-Chile

19:00 Uruguay-Bolivia

19:00 Paraguay-Colombia

22:00 Peru-Venezuela

· THURSDAY 9/9 (DATE 10)

19:30 Uruguay-Ecuador

19:30 Paraguay-Venezuela

20:00 Colombia-Chile

20:30 Argentina-Bolivia

21:30 Brazil-Peru

KEEP READING:

European qualifiers: Sweden surprised Spain, Italy could not with Bulgaria, Germany recovered and England thrashed

The memes exploded due to the cut of transmission of the game between Venezuela and Argentina

From the 37 touches for the goal of Tucu Correa to the striking reaction ofdra Martínez and Messi in the Soteldo penalty: the pearls of triumph

The disqualifying kick on Messi that worried everyone: the VAR acted and expelled Adrián Martínez

Cristiano Ronaldo and a new record at 36: he became the top scorer in history at the national team level