This is how the table of the top Grand Slam winners was left: Nadal continues to widen the difference over Djokovic and Federer

Nadal celebrates with the ball boys after beating Casper ruud (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

This Sunday Rafael Nadal signed a new great chapter in the history of tennis: beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3 and 6-0 and won his fourteenth title at Roland Garros. Thus, he won the title of Grand Slam number 22 of his career, confirming his place as the most winning of all time in major tournaments. The Spanish took more distance with respect to Roger Federer y al Serbian Novak Djokovic.

How is Nadal’s list of 22 Grand Slam titles made up? He consecrated himself twice in the Australian Open (2009 and 2022), 14 times in Roland Garros (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022, being the most winner of this tournament in history), two in Wimbledon (2008 and 2010) and four in the US Open (2010, 2013, 2017 y 2019).

The native of Mallorca with the trophy, one more for his leafy window (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Nadal alone leads the table of greatest winners of Grand Slam tournaments in history and surpasses the Swiss Roger Federer and to Serbian Novak Djokovic, both with 20 trophies. The one born in Basel has 8 Wimbledons, 6 Australian Opens, 5 US Opens and 1 Roland Garros, while the one from Belgrade has 9 Australian Opens, 6 Wimbledons, 3 US Opens and 2 Roland Garros.

These three are also the top absolute winners in three of the four most prominent tournaments: Rafael at Roland Garros with 14, Roger at Wimbledon with 8, Novak in Australia with 9. The US Open? Federer shares the record with Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors, all with 5 crowns.

A not minor detail in this race to be the maximum winner in history is that Federer has been dry for more than four years at the Grand Slams: last time he won a title of this magnitude in the Australia Open 2018. Along the way, he only managed to reach the Wimbledon final in 2019, where he was beaten by Djokovic.

*The best plays of the Roland Garros 2022 final

THE TOP TEN OF THE GRAND SLAM TITLES CHART

Rafael Nadal: 22 (14 Roland Garros, 4 US Open, 2 Wimbledon y 2 Australia Open)

Novak Djokovic: 20 (9 Australia Open, 6 Wimbledon, 3 US Open y 2 Roland Garros)

Roger Federer: 20 (8 Wimbledon, 6 Australia Open, 5 US Open y 1 Roland Garros)

Pete Sampras: 14 (7 Wimbledon, 5 US Open y 2 Australia Open)

Björn Borg: 11 (6 Roland Garros y 5 Wimbledon)

Ivan Lendl: 8 (3 Roland Garros, 3 Wimbledon y 2 Australia Open)

Jimmy Connors: 8 (5 US Open, 2 Wimbledon y 1 Australia Open)

Andre Agassi: 8 (4 Australia Open, 2 US Open, 1 Roland Garros y 1 Wimbledon)

John McEnroe: 7 (4 US Open y 3 Wimbledon)

Mats Wilander: 7 (3 Australia Open, 3 Roland Garros y 1 US Open)

THE OTHER GRAND SLAM TITLES WINNERS

11°- Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker: 6

12°- John Newcombe y Rod Laver: 5

13°- Guillermo Vilas, Ken Rosewall, Jim Courier and Manuel Santana: 4

14°- Andy Murray, Jan Kodes, Arthur Ashe, Stanislas Wawrinka and Gustavo Kuerten: 3

15°- Illie Nastase, Patrick Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt, Marat Safin, Stan Smith, Sergi Bruguera, Yevgeny Kafelnikov y Johan Kriek: 2

16°- Juan Martín del Potro, Gastón Gaudio, Andrés Gómez, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, Goran Ivanisevic, Dominic Thiem, Vitas Gerulaitis, Pat Cash, Michael Stich, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Marin Cilic, Andrés Gimeno, Manuel Orantes, Roscoe Tanner, Petr Korda , Carlos Moyá, Mark Edmondson, Adriano Panatta, Brian Teacher, Yannick Noah, Thomas Muster, Richard Krajicek, Thomas Johansson, Daniil Medvedev and Albert Costa: 1

