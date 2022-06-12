This is how the trailer for the remake of The Last of Us sounds for PS5 and PC with voices in Spanish

Naughty Dog and PlayStation announced during the Summer Game Fest the return of this Part 1.

The Summer Game Fest coined a multitude of announcements last night, but perhaps the most outstanding was one that was announced hours before. We are talking about the remake of The Last of Us that Naughty Dog is preparing for PlayStation 5 and PC and invites us to accompany Joel and Ellie on their post-apocalyptic journey.

Like the original, the game will arrive completely dubbed into Spanish, and we can already see how it sounds in the trailer that we place at the top of the news. In it, PlayStation Spain shows us the same footage that we saw last night but with the voices of the Spanish dubbing actors.

Lorenzo Beteta, voice actor for Joel

In this way, we hear the voices of Lorenzo Betetawho puts himself in Joel’s skin, and that of Mary White, who plays Ellie. In the original version, it is Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson who go one step further, as they also participate in facial and movement capture sessions.

María Blanco, Ellie’s voice actress

In fact, both Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will have a role in the HBO series of the saga, which does not yet have a release date. Yes, this The Last of Us: Part I has it, with the release date set for the next September 2 this yearwhen it will go on sale on PlayStation 5, and is also currently in development for PC.

It should be noted that, in addition to this project, Naughty Dog has another title in hand: a multiplayer for The Last of Us that has ceased to be part of the sequel and now will be released independentlyleaving us with new news next year.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: The Last of Us, Dubbing, Spanish, The Last of Us: Part 1, Naughty Dog and PlayStation.