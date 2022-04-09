This is how the ‘unmention’ option works that Twitter has started testing among some users to keep trolls away

On Twitter there is everything: from friends with whom you can have long and pleasant debates, to stalkers and trolls to those who just want to say “look, stop mentioning me”. In fact, we may have had to once. But, from now on, Twitter is going to make it not just a request.

And it is that the microblogging platform announced yesterday that it is beginning to try a function called “unmentioning”which helps us no longer to silence a conversation in our notifications, but directly to stay out of it (unlabeling us and avoiding new mentions and notifications)…





…and to make it clear that we want to stay that way, because when we use it our user ID will be grayed out in the publications of our unsuccessful interlocutors.

That’s how it works

This function allows us to remove ourselves from any tweet or conversation with which we do not want to be associated. Similarly, if the tweet we unfollowed is written by someone who doesn’t follow us, we’ll prevent them from mentioning us again in the future. You will not receive a notification of our ‘unsubscription’, but you will see in the future that the network prevents you from mentioning us.

In addition, the ‘Mentions’ tab will allow us to pause any mention of our user for the next 1/3/7 daysif for some reason we find ourselves at the center of some Twitter controversy.

It’s “a way to help you protect your peace and stay away from conversations” and to fight bullying by trying control “unwanted attention”explains Dominic Camozzi, Twitter’s senior privacy designer, who already introduced the then-future unmention feature on his Twitter profile last June.





The function is, for now, being tested by a small group of users and is only available if we use Twitter from the browser. There has been no talk yet of dates to extend its implementation at a general level among Twitter users, nor to allow its use from the mobile app.

other changes

But it is not the only tool that Twitter is working on to fight against abuse: it has been testing a ‘Security Mode’ for several months now. automatically bans accounts that post ‘harmful language’ tweets for 7 days.

In addition, it has begun to change the way tweets removed by their author appear embedded on third-party sites: Where a text notice used to appear, a blank box will now appear (which, in turn, allows public figures to delete newsworthy tweets as if they had never been published).

