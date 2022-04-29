This is how the VPN service integrated into Edge that Microsoft has begun to test will protect our privacy: Secure Network

Microsoft has plans to integrate a VPN tool directly into its MS Edge browserwhich would offer functionality equivalent to commercial VPN services and would respond to the name of ‘Red Segura’ or ‘Secure Network’. The Neowin website has revealed the activation of the service only among some users of the trial version of Edge (who already have an item dedicated to it in the browser’s tools menu).





However, the next stable version of Edge is expected to offer this VPN to all its users. Said service, which would be one more functionality of the browser (such as, for example, the PDF reader) and not a complementary tool, Support will come from the network infrastructure of the company Cloudflarewhich ensures that it will preserve the privacy of Edge users who choose to use the VPN by deleting the diagnostic data it collects every 25 hours.

The service, yes, will have two limitations: cannot be used without signing in to a Microsoft account, and will be limited to 1 GB of data usagewithout Microsoft having put on the table the existence of any subscription model that may allow users who prefer this service to extend its functionality beyond said data limit.

The VPN functionality will remain available as long as Edge remains open: a shield icon in the browser toolbar will remind us of its status

Why use this VPN?

This VPN (Virtual Private Network) service, like any other similar one, offers us the possibility of tunneling our web traffic, which means:

Encrypt the connection: It protects us from cybercriminals intercepting our traffic (for example, using public Wi-Fi networks), even when we are not browsing HTTPS sites.

Avoid online tracking: Multiple Internet services try to track the browsing activity of their users, which allows the collection of browsing data that gives a lot of personal information. By encrypting the traffic, this monitoring task is impossible.

Keep our location safe: As the VPN masks the real IP address of the user from the web servers that we contact, they will not be able to geolocate us.

Image | Based on original by 65526880 – Vpn Icon @seekpng.com