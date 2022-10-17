This is how the waves of Iranian suicide drones launched by Putin over kyiv fall

This is how you live a Russian bombing in kyiv

When the dreaded unmanned flying device appears in the blue sky of Kiev With its noise similar to that of a lawnmower, the screams begin: the “suicide” drones sent by Russia harvest panic among the population of the Ukrainian capital.

It is 08:13 (05:13 GMT) on Monday morning in the center of kyiv and it is the second attack in the Chevstchenko residential neighborhood of kyivalready hit a week ago.

In the middle of a road junction, about 100 meters from the first explosion, the policemen Oleg and Iaroslav have parked their patrol car.

The agents prohibit the movement of vehicles and access to the buildings hit by the drones and for journalists from AFP It is not possible to know what was inside.

A local resident reacts after a drone attack in kyiv (Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Firefighters work among the rubble of a building destroyed by an Iranian drone (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

The council claims that it is a residential property partially destroyed by the attack that has left at least three dead.

some inhabitants they look towards the site of the first explosion, which is still smoking.

Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) after the drone attack in kyiv. (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)



Suddenly, screams and a movement of panic. Heads look skyward and people run for safety.

In the distant beginning, drone noise becomes more accurate when hovering above the neighborhood. Well visible, even if it is several tens of meters away, the white hang glider flies over the buildings.

A Russian drone is seen during an attack by Russian drones, which local authorities consider Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made in Iran (REUTERS/Roman Petushkov)



Like other police and military in the area, Iaroslav grabs his kalashnikov and, on his knees, shoots in the direction of the drone.

A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a street after a Russian drone hit, during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in kyiv, Ukraine, October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The crackle of weapons resounds throughout the neighborhood, shot or burst. But the device is still flying, intact, and crashes 200 meters later. The explosion is heard in the streets.

The moment a Russian bombardment hits kyiv

Less than ten minutes later, around 8:20, the scene is repeated in the same place. Third attack in a row, and again, screaming, looking at the sky to try to locate the drone, engine noise, panic, gunshots and a loud explosion two blocks from the preceding explosion.

A man falls to the ground after a drone attack in kyiv (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)



The Ukrainian presidency said that three people were killed in the attacks in kyiv.

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, explained that a total of 28 drones flew to kyiv in the morning, and that, thanks to the Armed Forces and anti-aircraft defense, “most of the flying terrorists were shot down.” In a photograph of the remains of a drone published by Klitschkó, ​​”Guerán-2″ can be read, which is the Russian name for the Iranian unmanned device “Shahed-136”.

The mayor also posted a photo of what he called the charred remains of a kamikaze drone: Loitering munitions that can float while waiting for a target to attack.

Ukrainian authorities show a Russian drone with the words: “For Belgorod”

“Fear”

Air raid sirens have not sounded before the attacks, notes a journalist AFP.

A local resident takes cover after the Iranian drone attack (Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

“We have been here for maybe half an hour and four drones have fallen,” explains Iaroslav, still nervous. “It’s a little scary, but it’s our job (…) We have to do it.”

Sasha, 22, lives in a building near where the drones have landed. “I was woken up by the first explosion around 6:30 a.m.″, he says uneasily. “I’m scared”, says the young man.

A doctor helps a woman injured in one of the attacks (Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Lessya is another of the neighbors. “We believe in our armed forces and in our victory, and we will not be intimidated by these explosions.s”, assures this 60-year-old inhabitant.

The attack occurs exactly a week after Russian missiles fell on kyiv and other cities on October 10 in the biggest wave of attacks in months.

Those attacks killed at least 19 people, injured 105 others and sparked an international outcry.

