This is how the waves of Iranian suicide drones launched by Putin over kyiv fall

When the dreaded unmanned flying device appears in the blue sky of Kiev With its noise similar to that of a lawnmower, the screams begin: the “suicide” drones sent by Russia harvest panic among the population of the Ukrainian capital.
It is 08:13 (05:13 GMT) on Monday morning in the center of kyiv and it is the second attack in the Chevstchenko residential neighborhood of kyivalready hit a week ago.
In the middle of a road junction, about 100 meters from the first explosion, the policemen Oleg and Iaroslav have parked their patrol car.
The agents prohibit the movement of vehicles and access to the buildings hit by the drones and for journalists from AFP It is not possible to know what was inside.
The council claims that it is a residential property partially destroyed by the attack that has left at least three dead.
some inhabitants they look towards the site of the first explosion, which is still smoking.
Suddenly, screams and a movement of panic. Heads look skyward and people run for safety.
In the distant beginning, drone noise becomes more accurate when hovering above the neighborhood. Well visible, even if it is several tens of meters away, the white hang glider flies over the buildings.
Like other police and military in the area, Iaroslav grabs his kalashnikov and, on his knees, shoots in the direction of the drone.
The crackle of weapons resounds throughout the neighborhood, shot or burst. But the device is still flying, intact, and crashes 200 meters later. The explosion is heard in the streets.
Less than ten minutes later, around 8:20, the scene is repeated in the same place. Third attack in a row, and again, screaming, looking at the sky to try to locate the drone, engine noise, panic, gunshots and a loud explosion two blocks from the preceding explosion.
The Ukrainian presidency said that three people were killed in the attacks in kyiv.
The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, explained that a total of 28 drones flew to kyiv in the morning, and that, thanks to the Armed Forces and anti-aircraft defense, “most of the flying terrorists were shot down.” In a photograph of the remains of a drone published by Klitschkó, ”Guerán-2″ can be read, which is the Russian name for the Iranian unmanned device “Shahed-136”.
The mayor also posted a photo of what he called the charred remains of a kamikaze drone: Loitering munitions that can float while waiting for a target to attack.
“Fear”
Air raid sirens have not sounded before the attacks, notes a journalist AFP.
“We have been here for maybe half an hour and four drones have fallen,” explains Iaroslav, still nervous. “It’s a little scary, but it’s our job (…) We have to do it.”
Sasha, 22, lives in a building near where the drones have landed. “I was woken up by the first explosion around 6:30 a.m.″, he says uneasily. “I’m scared”, says the young man.
Lessya is another of the neighbors. “We believe in our armed forces and in our victory, and we will not be intimidated by these explosions.s”, assures this 60-year-old inhabitant.
The attack occurs exactly a week after Russian missiles fell on kyiv and other cities on October 10 in the biggest wave of attacks in months.
Those attacks killed at least 19 people, injured 105 others and sparked an international outcry.
(With information from AFP)
