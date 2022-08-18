This is how the XIII remake has changed, one of the most disappointing games of 2020

Microids is going to launch an ambitious free title update for PC and consoles in September.

In 2020, XIII Remake went on sale with the intention of offering a proposal that brought back a iconic cel shading style shooter originally released in 2003. Unfortunately, the game received numerous criticisms from the press and the public due to multiple errors and a disappointing general state, to the point that those responsible had to apologize.

Now, in 2022, Microids plans to release an ambitious update on September 13 which, at no additional cost, will give the game a facelift on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, while incorporating versions for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. Precisely about the PlayStation 5 version you can see a demonstration in the video located at the top of the news.

The video shows a noticeable change.In the gameplay you can see how the game seems to have improved remarkablywith evident changes in the artistic direction and some samples of how the behavior of the artificial intelligence has been modified, how the user interface has been altered or how other elements such as sound have been altered.

As we say, to see if this new approach to the remake of XIII does not end up disappointing us, we will have to wait less than a month, since will be available as a free update on September 13, the date on which the new versions also arrive. In this way, Microids will try to forget the game that we received in 2020, considered one of the worst of the entire year.

More about: XIII, Remake, Microids, Update and Release Date.