This is how they “begged” Carlos Vela on a TV show to return to El Tri: “It is the hope of Mexico”

Carlos Vela played in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups; However, his refusal to represent the Mexican National Team has been a constant since 2011 (Photo: REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff)

Less than 100 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the Mexican team suffered one of the most sensitive casualties that the coaching staff of Gerardo Martinobecause during a training the Tecatito Corona he broke his fibula and on top of that he tore the ankle ligaments.

The expected recovery time is around four months, so the footballer of the Sevilla would need a real miracle to be able to enter the call of Mexico for the worldso the names of his replacement immediately began to sound.

Con Alexis Vega, Diego Lainez y Uriel Antuna Like the natural candidates, the one of Carlos candle as the new hope, because because he plays as a right winger and is the star in Los Angeles F.C.different media began to nominate him as the ideal replacement for Jesús Manuel.

Those who climbed with everything to the campaign to return Vela it was Spicy Soccer in ESPNwhere they practically “begged” him to return to the Tricolor as the great savior of this team.

“Carlos Vela is the hope of Mexico. Call everyone, forgive each other, go back to being brothers, please!”

with these words Alvaro Morales opened the editorial of the sports program, to later make a compendium of the requests by the panelists where they asked Charlie Brown Vela to come back with Mexican team.

Phrases like: “Carlitos, Carlos Vela, it’s the World Cup party, dad”, “You will never live a moment like this again in your life”, “This is not about money, this is about passion”, “Turn around to see the flag, Carlitos, feel it, wrap yourself in it”, were the ones who starred in the prayer towards the LAFC footballer.

In the voice of Mario Carrillo, John Sutcliffe and Dionisio Estrada, the members of Spicy Soccer They sent this message to the 33-year-old to reconsider his stance on representing El Tri again.

“You can help Mexico to have a good World Cup, that your children are proud of you, that you feel that adrenaline… Go crazy for a month. Do it for your country, do it for the national team, enjoy it”

Carlos Vela is the number one benchmark for LAFC and one of the current stars in MLS (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/REUTERS)

In this way, the first request for a live program was produced so that Carlos candle return to the Mexican teamsince since the end of the Russia World Cup 2018the native of Cancun, Quintana Roo said goodbye definitively to the Aztec team.

Recently his own Vela again denied the possibility of attending a call with the TriWell, beyond his main reasons, he now classified as “unforgivable” that he reached a World Cup call without having played the respective qualifiers.

“It’s definitive (my ‘no’ to the national team) and less so at this time,” Vela began to describe in an interview with CNN. “You arrive at the World Cup and there are people who suffered the process, who was in the Qualifiers earning a place to be in Qatar. It would be, from my point of view, unforgivable to jump in now and say ‘Now, since it’s already the World Cup, I’m going”, he sentenced.

In addition to being one of the world champions in the Under 17 World Cup 2005 and become a Mexican benchmark in Europe during his time at Arsenal and Real Sociedad, the sailing friend he won the hearts of hundreds of fans during the process of Russia 2018.

Already during the world CupCarlos was one of the most outstanding players of the squad led by Juan Carlos Osorio and a key player in the historic victory vs. Germanyso his new goodbye took those who imagined another future with him by surprise.

