This is how they helped Tiger Woods after his accident: who is the 23-year-old firefighter who made his debut in a rescue and was key to saving the golfer

Cole Gomoll, the firefighter from Station 106 who was key in the rescue of Tiger Woods (Photo: AP)

The 911 phone rang at 7:22 on Tuesday and six minutes later an agent was already on the scene. The situation was serious: golfista Tiger Woods he was trapped in his luxurious Genesis GV80 pickup. It was necessary for a specialized team to appear on the scene to rescue him from the twisted metals of the vehicle.

Cole Gomoll, from California’s Rolling Hills Estates Fire Station 106, was initially charged with that task. The legendary 45-year-old athlete was still buckled inside the cockpit. Gomoll and his companions they covered it with a sheet to prevent flying glass debris during the rescue from hurting you more than it already was. He took an ax and cut the edge of the windshield that was already chipped. Gomoll cut a line from one end of the windshield to the other and then was assisted by a colleague to rip the glass off the windshield.

Once they managed to remove the glass, they put the ax aside and quickly grabbed a stretcher: moments later, a ambulance transported Woods to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to initiate a series of delicate surgical procedures on different parts of her body, but especially on her injured legs.

“He is just another patient”, the firefighter acknowledged in an interview he conducted during the last hours with The Associated Press. In all, they took 12 minutes to the scene, which was initially reported as a road collision with a person trapped inside a van.

The vehicle in the area where Tiger Woods was rescued after the accident (Photo: Reuters)

The firefighter who was key to saving Woods’ life is 23 years old, a former member of the Marines and joined this fire station in August, which is located a kilometer and a half from where the accident occurred: Tiger Woods was the first person to be trapped in a vehicle that Cole Gomoll removed using tools in an actual accident and not in practice..

“We have trained for situations like this”, the firefighter clarified to the aforementioned AP. Just three weeks ago she practiced under the supervision of her superior Captain Jeane Barrett for events of this kind.

Battalion Chief Dean Douty, Gomoll, Barrett and the rest of the firefighters involved in the rescue assured that anyone involved in an accident as complicated as the one Woods had would have received the same attention. Plus, kept in absolute privacy the happened: they refused to tell the conversation they had with the athlete or the state of health they had at the time of being rescued. “Your identity doesn’t really matter in what we do”said Captain Jeane Barrett. “I didn’t know who was in the vehicle,” added Capt. Joe Peña.

During the last hours, The Washington Post carried out a reconstruction of the accident through the testimony of different neighbors who live in that luxurious area of ​​Los Angeles. “It was a loud and loud crash “said James Carroll, 58, a retiree, who was with his dog Buddy when he heard the roar. John Hodgkinson, another 77-year-old local, hypothesized what might have happened to Woods: “The road turns almost to the east, right where Woods didn’t realize that. I would describe this stretch as quite dangerous. People get off the road quite often. I heard it happened at 7 o’clock in the morning and I think you go straight to the sun on that stretch of the road. That day there was no fog ”. Carroll also contributed that there were at least 30 accidents on that stretch during the 50 years it has been in the neighborhood.

Captain Jeane Barrett, Paramedic Sally Ortega, Fireman Cole Gomoll, Battalion Chief Dean Douty and Captain Joe Peña, the team that helped remove Tiger Woods from the vehicle (Photo: AP)

Tiger suffered multiple fractures to the right tibia and fibula that they forced to place a rod. He also suffered trauma to his feet and ankle, which required the placement of nails and screws. On Thursday he was referred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at Cerdars-Sinai to “continue orthopedic care and recovery,” according to the doctors.

Magazine People revealed that the golf myth assured his inner circle that he will try to continue playing despite these delicate injuries he sustained: “If there is any way that he can continue playing, he will”, said the source in question.

This is how Tiger Woods’ luxurious truck was (Photo: Reuters)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Tiger Woods’ oath to his inner circle after the car accident

“It was a loud and noisy crash”: the hypothesis of the neighbors who provided new details about the Tiger Woods accident