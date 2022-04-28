this is how to explore Mars from a claustrophobic submarine

When my boss offered to talk about Iron Lung, I didn’t think twice. I didn’t know anything about the game except that it came from David Szymanski, the creator of one of the coolest retro first-person shooters I’ve played in years: Dusk. If we add to that what is a horror gameIt had everything necessary to be of interest to me.

I fully entered the game without knowing absolutely anything other than that its premise was horror and the truth is that, from the first minute, in which I found out how things were going, I was amazed with your offer. Be careful, it is not for the general public, but for lovers of a very specific horror who are looking for a completely different experience.

But what is so special about Iron Lung? Well, you see, at first glance, the most characteristic thing is that all the action takes place in one room. Specifically, you are inside a windowless submarine that you are going to have to navigate practically blind. Helping you with a map (in which ´´you only see the coordinates of your objectives, not your current position) and a sonar so as not to crash, your objective is going to be to go to points of interest on the map and take photos with the camera. your ship

This may sound mildly interesting without context, but it’s the reason you’re doing this that elevates the game and gives it its defining horror edge. You are a convict in an overbearing alternate future seeking to reduce your sentence through a singular task: travel to the moon to explore one of its several lakes of blood. There’s something there, you don’t really know what, but you’re going to have to look for it and photograph it in the most complete darkness.

It’s a game disconcerting and tremendously oppressive. You have almost no space to move in your cockpit, this being only necessary to go from the controls to the camera and from the camera to the controls. In your underwater iron prison, nothing non-mission vital exists. You are condemned to loneliness, condemned to move blindly in an inhospitable environment, condemned to do your homework surrounded by whatever is out there. And believe me, whoever or whoever is watching you doesn’t bother to hide their presence.

On top of that, your camera, the linchpin of your investigation, is never going to give you super-sharp images, making you feel that even though you’re taking the photos that will tell you what’s down there, you’re never quite sure what’s going on. What exactly are you looking at? You are running a life-threatening task on the worst conditions imaginable imposed on you by people who do not care about your well-being. And you, despite all that, just want to survive.





Iron Lung es pura pressure, paranoia and impersonality. Not only do you not know exactly what is around you, but your way of navigating is through what third-party sources tell you, and that only isolates you even more. Are you going to crash into something? You don’t see it, but the sonar alerts you to it. Do you have to go to X point to take a photo? You don’t know where you are, but the coordinate meter tells you so that you can calculate it later using your map. The entire game is made to make you feel disconnected and removed from a mission on which your very life depends.

If you add minimalism to this personality and its glorious setting, you are left with a game that, despite being very experimental, can delight those who have been looking for a horror game that is more than scares for some time. In addition, its very short duration, around an hour, means that the novelty never wears out completely, keeping it fresh and exciting from start to finish. It is, of course, a truly unique title.