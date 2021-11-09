This is how Valtteri Bottas boasted his trip to the beach in Mexico after the Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas boasted of his trip to the beach in Mexico (Photo: REUTERS / Francisco Guasco)

The Grand Prix of Mexico ended with the podium of Sergio Czech Pérez in third place in the race. Last Sunday, November 7, the F1esta of high-speed sports and the pilots of the Formula 1 came to the country for the competition in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

With the end of the competition, the pilots of the Mexico City Grand Prix took advantage of their visit to Aztec lands to visit different tourist destinations and one of them was Valtteri Bottas, driver Mercedes. The Finnish pilot did not miss the opportunity to travel to the beaches of Mexico and undertook a trip to the coastal area of ​​the country.

In the company of his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell they took a trip to the beach. Shortly after the Formula 1 GP concluded, they took a flight that took them to warm lands with sand and sea. Both athletes got to know the tourist beach areas of the country on their visit to Mexico for the Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas boasted of his visit to the beaches of Mexico after the GP in CDMX (Photo: Instagram / @ valtteribottas)

The afternoon of this Monday, November 8, Bottas uploaded a photograph to his social networks, in which he confirmed that he is touring for the beach attractions of Mexico.

With a brief description “Happy Monday” (Happy Monday) Valtteri published an image of him with sunglasses, a beer in hand and the beach in the background. In addition, through their temporary Instagram stories they shared the landscapes that the Mercedes driver.

In the first story a gif what does the wave movement, in addition to the glow of the blue sky and the palm trees of the area. In his second publication, a photograph of a coconut is appreciated, a fruit that is commonly marketed on the beaches and is characterized by containing a natural drink within the fruit.

The Finnish pilot did not miss the opportunity to travel to the beaches of Mexico and undertook a trip to the coastal area of ​​the country (Photo: Instagram / @ valtteribottas)

And finally, the photograph that your partner took of you. Both Bottas and Tiffany filled their social networks with the landscapes they are experiencing in the Mexican Republic, so the Formula 1 fans they were excited about the stay of Valtteri Bottas at home.

Although they did not share exactly the place they traveled to, due to the type of content they have uploaded to social networks, Internet users began to comment on the possible places where they are staying. One of Tiffany’s time stories shows the moment when a group of whales comes to the surface of the sea.

Although they did not share exactly where they traveled, Internet users began to comment on the possible places where they are staying (Photo: Instagram / @ valtteribottas)

For this reason, different followers of the Mercedes pilot commented that he was in Los Cabos, Baja California. Although the whale season on the beaches of the Baja California peninsula begins in mid-December, different Bottas fans pointed out that it was the beach they were on.

Another of the tourist destinations in which Valtteri Bottas could be found would be in Cancun, Yucatan. According to the arguments of fans of Formula 1, the type of beach and sand meet the characteristics of the area. The reactions were diverse, as another of the peculiarities of the publication is that Bottas labeled the location of Mexico City instead of the name of the beach, so it served the users of the social network to joke the Finn.

Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell traveled to the beach in Mexico (Photo: Instagram / @ tiffanycromwell)

The presentation of Mercedes-Benz on the Magdalena Mixiuhca track was not beneficial, as Bottas finished in position 15 and Lewis Hamilton was in second place. He couldn’t pass Verstappen and had to settle for getting behind him.

Although Valtteri Bottas took pole position and his team started the GP in places 1 and 2 of the starting grid, different difficulties led him to stay behind and be passed.

