This is how we should detail our cryptocurrencies in the 2021 Income Statement: we present the new ‘box 46’

In just 3 weeks, starting next April 6, we will be able to start carrying out the procedures for the 2021 Income Statement. But this year we must take into account a new element when making that statement… at least, in the event that we own some type of cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Monero, etc).

The novelty does not lie in the fact that for the first time we can declare the cryptocurrencies that we own: in fact, it was already being done in the generic section of “Other goods and rights of economic content” (box 22)…





…although it is true that it is only mandatory to declare them since the approval, a few months ago, of the new Anti-Fraud Law. Simply, now we must detail this information in a new box of its own, ‘box 46’, under the title “Balances in virtual currencies”.

Although we will not have the opportunity to process the Declaration until next month, since February we already have several models of it (published in the BOE) where we can see where we should outline our funds in cryptos. We can find the box just above the aforementioned “Other assets”and within a broader section of “Assets and rights”.





When is it an obligation to let the Treasury know about our bitcoins?

But, When should we declare that we have cryptocurrencies in our possession? If we have the equivalent of two euros in bitcoins dying of laughter in an electronic wallet, are we also obliged to notify it? No, this is not the case.

The obligation to present the Income Statement is when the income through payroll, interest, dividends and cryptocurrency earnings exceeds 1,000 euros. In that case, we will have to declare our cryptocurrencies as long as we have had a profit with them.ridiculous as it was.

That is, we do not have to declare per se the possession of virtual currencies, but having made movements with them that have produced a profit (for sale, mining, or for interest and returns when keeping them in an exchange). Thus, the first 6,000 euros of earnings will be subject to a 19% withholding.

What if we have our virtual currencies in foreign platform wallets? Well, they will also have to be declared to the Treasury, but we will also have to resort to the Informative Declaration on Assets and Rights abroad (the new model 720).

You must take into account thatExchanges and other companies that manage cryptocurrencies are also requiredby the aforementioned reform of the Law against Fraud, to notify the Tax Agency of the different balances with which they operate, of the operations they execute, as well as of the identity and other personal data of the owners of the aforementioned balances.