This is how you can avoid spam: you get more spam than ever and they are not your impressions

We have been talking for some time about the fact that the most used email servers, such as Gmail, receive more spam than ever, despite the fact that Google has created anti-spam filters for their mail seem not to be able to detect and filter these messages that we do not want to receive.

Not everything is the fault of Google or mail server technologies in general. Receiving spam is also our fault. Sometimes we give our email by mistake, others wanting to, signing up for promotions that we never want to know more about.

Why do we get so much spam?

As time goes by, the more likely it is that we have signed up for promotions and different websites and, if not we are erasing others to which we have also signed up in these years more subscriptions accumulate over time that can be accompanied by many emails that we do not want.

Sometimes we register because we want to. For example, we want to use WiFi in a public space in exchange for making us give up our email address. Other times we do not realize it and we sign up for something but we forget to check the option that we do not want future promotions that they can send us.

Another reason for your constant spam emails is that you have fallen into a trap. Sergio de los Santos, Cyber ​​Security expert at Telefónica Digital, explained a few months ago some of the technical details of a phishing operation he had discovered. A person enters a website to stop receiving these annoying emails. Click on the typical “unsubscribe” and you can end up falling into the trap of actually giving your email to hackers who want to saturate you with more emails.

Another case that we echoed and that was a hoax was Revenge Spam: someone enters an email in the text field of the site and clicks on the “Get Revenge!” button. When you receive the confirmation message, the address is already in the possession of those responsible for the service and from there they facilitate the account “to several different companies that are in charge of doing the dirty work for us”. So if someone wanted revenge on you, they could have offered your email to this site.

In general, you should be very careful where you sign up. Be that as it may, here we tell you different techniques that you can carry out to get rid of so much spam:

In Gmail, when you’re doing a cleanup, you can go to Spam, select all messages, and tap about the phrase “Delete permanently” so they don’t continue to take up space in your trash for several more days. The same in the spam section you have few because if you don’t open them in 30 days, Gmail takes care of deleting them.

Now, the problem is that we not only receive spam in the spam tray, but other trays such as the social or promotions trays saturate us. To stop this, click on the square next to the mails that you do not want to continue receiving in the main trays. With these emails selected, click on an alert button, a hexagon that has an exclamation mark in the middle. This way you can tell Google which spam emails you don’t want and they will stop reaching your main inbox.

Both for spam and to avoid any security problem, the usual recommendation is that you avoid registering on sites that you do not know well. If you do not need to give your data for a website, do not do it directly. Yes It’s not a site you know or trust, either.. This is a way to save yourself a lot of scares.

Even if you see that it is a great promotion or offer, you just have to offer your information if you really know the site.

Avoid giving your email in public or delete it if you have





In forums or blogs or on social networks where you can make your email public, avoid doing so. so no one can collect your mail and then saturate you with things you don’t want. Remember that now you can delete your personal and contact information from Google searches by following a few steps.

From Google they remind you that “even if we remove content from Google Search, it may still exist on the Web. This means that the content can still be seen on the page that hosts it or it can be found through social networks, search engines other than Google or other ways. For this reason, we recommend that you contact the webmaster of the website and ask them to remove the content.”

Check that your mail has not been filtered





There is a very useful website called Have I been Pwned that tells you if your passwords or emails have been leaked. It is very useful especially when there are big data breaches. And it is very simple to use.