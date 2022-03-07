This is how your adventure through the Middle Lands is going

With the noise that the arrival of Elden Ring has made, it is more than normal that many people are interested in the game and decide to start a new adventure in it. The Middle Lands have welcomed millions of people in recent days, and among them are all kinds of players.

Some have already experienced all the tricks that FromSoftware and its star director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, have used in recent years. Others may not be as experienced in this genre, but they have made their first steps in Lordran, Lothric or Yharnam. Finally, there are those who simply they arrive pure and innocent to Elden Ring, full of curiosity, but also not quite knowing what to expect.

In our team we have a absolute rookie and a veteran with years of experience, and today we are going to see how both have faced the release of FromSoftware’s new action RPG that everyone is talking about. Does it vary a lot initial elden ring experience from one case to another?

Alberto Lloria, by profession: novice





Ah, Elden Ring! A title expected by many players of a genre hated by many others. difficulty is something inherent in the soulslike and even me as an impartial observer of everything that has been happening with FromSoftware IPs, I understand the challenge that the Japanese studio creates with its games. As you have been able to guess from my words – let’s not talk about the headline that crowns these lines – I am not a player close to the genre.

Yes, I have followed their development and more than once I have had the urgent need to throw myself into them, but removing my little experience With Dark Souls 3, I have followed this match from the stands. However, word of mouth expectation mentioned above and the novelty have made me jump to this Elden Ring, called to be “FromSoftware’s most important game and one of the biggest and best bets in history”.

I don’t have enough background to affirm it, nor deny it, but what I can say is that Elden Ring is curious, captivating and, we could even say, terrifying for the novice user. As a viewer of the Souls phenomenon, I have been no stranger to memes, jokes and alarmist messages of “these are difficult games and not for everyone“My first contact with the game was one of fear. We are talking about a title that for the first-time player has an aura of incipient danger with every meter you walk. My first steps in Elden Ring have been with a shield and sword raised, with the fear of a hidden enemy and the doubt about whether I have chosen the right class.





Well, my first steps have obviously been to To die. Elden Ring is a tough master, let alone the Wild Sentinel, the first real enemy you meet and the one I consider to be the real tutorial of the game. Dying accompanies an experience of this type, yes, but its open world has another opinion to give. I consider myself tanned in open worlds – from other franchises and games, of course – and the treatment of the same genre in Elden Ring has been curious.

And that is what I have felt, curiosity. Basically, I understand that the gameplay of soulslike does not lend itself to hosting a “living” world —understanding it as full of things to do, hundreds of NPCs to visit and missions to complete—, but it is a playground where I have been left free to play, in the best possible way. Part of that playground feeling has been given by a scheme of sandbox traditional, with its fast travel and a map opening little by little as you go, mixed with the good hand from Miyazaki and his team.





The concept of “guided freedom” has been tremendously satisfying for a newbie like me

There is much open to the player without a predetermined path, although yes there is some linearity. There are no impossible enemies, but they are necessary to advance. We can go where we want, but the game will always end up taking us where it wants without being intrusive. Those two sentences, the concept of “guided freedom“, have been tremendously satisfying for a novice like me. Elden Ring is difficult, yes, but also benevolent -as far as it can go-. The places of grace, for example, those little pauses to breathe and “save the game” are varied throughout the map, but are spread out with care and a spectacular pulse.

In general terms, and before passing the baton to my colleague and dear Iván Lerner, if there is any newbie reading this little dissertation on the first steps of a miedica through the Middle Lands, know that it is not impossible. Elden Ring has many qualifiers and it’s not difficult because yes. These first few hours have made me throw away that preconceived idea of ​​extreme difficulty. I have died? Yes Will I still die? I have no doubts about it, but I also have no doubts that this is a must, an essential game that, at least, worth trying.

Ivan Lerner, now lives in the Midlands





I’ve been playing Souls ever since Demon’s Souls came to PlayStation 3. Watching me caught through the dark medieval fantasy worlds of FromSoftware, unintentionally or drinking it has become one of the key franchises for me. Between that title, the Dark Souls saga, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, I’m sure I’ve already passed the threshold of 1,000 hoursso I think I have the credentials to consider myself veteran of the saga already.

As expected with my resume, when From announced Elden Ring, it was already clear to me that its release was going to be one of the most notable events of the year in which it came out And, well, it has been like that, I am one of those people who has made the game break records on Steam. I’ve been hooked on this game since last Friday. submerged in the Midlands and I have to say that for a seasoned person like me, this title is one of the best I’ve experienced in years. And it is that the mixture of familiarity and discovery that it offers is a surprising wonder.





During its first hours, I saw myself in a constant adaptation processsince the elements that this title adds to the From formula are, frankly, fascinating. The open world, its biggest novelty, caught me completely off guard, but for good. I was used to having a clear objective and a couple of roads to use to get there, so as soon as I got the opportunity, I went to where Christ lost the lighter. In this aspect, two sensations were mixed: to be amazed at how revolutionary the execution of his non-linearitybut at the same time feel that I already knew all thisalbeit in a good way. Discovering the castle of Morne or the ruins of the demi-human forest was something fascinating, but once there, I faced everything with the same familiarity with which I go to buy bread every day.

Yes, From games are complicated, but, once you learn their language, you start treating them one to one, and that’s what happened to me with Elden Ring. What at first were mysteries or insecurities, quickly became more elements of my trip. The Wild Sentinel is a formidable foe, yes, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. Morne Castle is a place full of dangers, but they are similar to what I have passed dozens of times. By not having to learn many of the basics of the title, its systems, let’s say, exclusive they did not involve a very long adaptation period for me, but they were something that I internalized on the fly. Well, some, the most important.





Although I think that Elden Ring is much more than a Dark Souls 4, it is natural for me to play it as if it really were

And it is that having so much experience in the more linear From titles presented me with a side effect that I did not expect at all: I have systematically ignored some of its mechanics and systems without intending it. Although at first I used resources such as stealth, Spirit Ashes or crafting, little by little I transitioned to my usual style of play. Ironically, even though he thinks that Elden Ring is much more than a Dark Souls 4, it is natural for me to play it as if it really were. I don’t know if it will be a theme of mine or something generalized among veterans, but I know that, if he decides to continue, Alberto will surely use many more resources than I do in his adventure, and that seems most curious to me.

On the other hand, my adventure has been full of references, winks and elements that otherwise would have gone over my head. My trusty weapon Claymore, is back in my hands; and many attack patterns and even enemies as such have made me go “Ah, I know this from…”. I have also fallen into traps designed exclusively for veterans, as I have with some of their NPCs. Of course, I do not regret anything, I would have been very sorry to lose such a troll to Souls fans.

Overall, from here what I see is a highly enjoyable title, both for newbies and for those of us who have already dragged ourselves through all the games in the saga. I’m enjoying my adventure immensely, yes, but I also love to be reading people with less background than me. See how they begin to understand the game, they share the traps they have eaten with a mixture of outrage and humor or they freak out when they realize something super useful and mega obvious for veterans that they didn’t know is, by far, the best that can be given in the community of these types of games.