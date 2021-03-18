This is how Yusif Demir plays, the Austrian Messi who wants to sign Barcelona

Yusuf Demir is the jewel of Austrian football and is on Barcelona’s radar (@ yusufdemir.10).

A European youth is on the radar of Barcelona and the main powers of the world. Is about Yusif Iron, known as the “Austrian Messi” for his left-handedness and his resemblance in the game. He is 17 years old (06/02/2003) and currently plays for Rapid Vienna, where he has a contract until June 2022. However, the Catalan club intends to add him to their squad for next season. The boy with Turkish roots, is also sought after by the English Manchester United and Manchester City and the Germans Bayern Münich and Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by the Austrian newspaper Kronen newspaper, The team of Lionel Messi It is the main candidate to incorporate it, since it has been behind Demir for a long time and would be willing to spend between 6 and 15 million euros in the next transfer market.

The main rival of Barcelona, ​​according to information from image German, is Borussia Dortmund, a club that stands out for recruiting youth players, giving them chances in their first teams and then revaluing them, as happened with its highest figure, the Norwegian Erling Haaland (20 years old), striker sensation of European football and sought after by various giants of the Old Continent such as Real Madrid.

The nickname “Austrian Messi”, beyond his devotion to the Argentine star, is due to the fact that both have a similar height and complexion, are left-handed and Yusif shows a short pique equal to that of La Pulga.

Born in Wien, he is considered the greatest promise of Austrian football. With the national team he starred in great performances in his youth teams, such as the goal against Norway in a match of the U-17 in 2019, where he received the ball from the right side of his attack, beat four rivals and ended up defining with a strong shot left-handed.

The talented Demir signed his first professional contract with Rapid Vienna on May 26, 2019. He made his debut for the club’s first team on December 14, 2019 in a 3-0 win over Admira in the Bundesliga.

Beyond that its natural position is that of offensive midfielderHe can play in any attacking position, both for the center and for the wingers. He stands out for his good ball control and precision in the shot.

With the youth of Austria, where he is captain (@ yusufdemir.10).

At just 15 years old, he was elected the best player in the Mercedes-Benz U19 Junior Cup, and was trained in the lower divisions of Rapid Vienna. Demir debuted with the first team in December 2019 and has since become a fixture in the Alpine squad, with which he scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists in the 24 games played this season.

On the subject, ESPN added that the reports made by the technical secretariat of Ramon Planes are already in the hands of Joan Laporta, the elected president of Barça, to assess whether the operation is viable or there are more urgent duties in the entity.

If Lionel Messi continues at Barcelona after June and if Demir joins, it is possible that the Austrian will fulfill the dream of his life that will be to share the club with his idol.

