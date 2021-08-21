This is how Zague enjoys his beach vacation

Zague enjoys his beach vacation after a busy summer (Photo: Instagram / @lrzague)

Luis Roberto Alves Zague He has shared through social networks some of the moments he has spent on his summer vacation from the beach. The sportscaster from Tv Azteca took a “well deserved” break after being part of the team that broadcast the games of the Mexican team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The most recent photo caused various reactions among his followers, as he posed in a bathing suit by the pool, showing his muscles. The users in networks immediately began to comment on his state of form and “impeccable” figure.

Someone who also expressed himself about the photo of the naturalized Brazilian Mexican was a character who has gained popularity in recent times from digital platforms and who has also been involved in the world of soccer and entertainment. Nigris’s “Poncho” congratulated Zague and let him know that he was the most “ma ## do” of all.

Reactions did not wait after the photo shared by the commentator (Photo: Instagram Capture / @ lrzague)

Some did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the photograph, alluding to the controversial chapter that the analyst experienced during his participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Some provocative images were leaked all over the internet where Zague could be seen without clothes and mentioning a name different from his then wife Paola Rojas.

The top scorer in the history of the Águilas del América constantly share your healthy lifestyle. In addition to his dedication and great effort to carry out his exercise routines and maintain a great state of shape in his 50 years.

Despite being on vacation, the Americanist wasted no time and took the opportunity to run on the shore of the beach. With this he showed that even in his breaks, exercise has always been a priority in the most recent years of his life.

Luis Roberto took the opportunity to run along the beach (Photo: Instagram capture / @ lrzague)

He also shared that, despite relaxing and moving away from work issues, his attention is always focused on what the América club does. Via a tweet He indicated his opinion on the Águila victory last weekend against the red and black Atlas.

Zague had been involved in another scandal recently due to a child he would have had outside of his marriage. This alleged paternity has led him to take part in a trial in recent months. Because of this, and the shared photos of their vacations, some users have called him irresponsible for showing off photos of his trip while he is in the indicated legal problems.

The trial in which Luis Roberto is involved has already had its first hearing, but his group of lawyers has indicated that no DNA test would be carried out.

Some media have criticized Zague for showing off his vacation while he is on trial (Photo: Instagram Capture / @ lrzague)

Zague has repeatedly generated controversy since his departure from Televisa. During your stay at ESPN, the Brazilian had several altercations with many of his teammates such as Paco Gabriel de Anda and Ángel Toraño. Before the 2018 World Cup, he decided to leave the foreign television station to enter Tv Azteca, where he has formed a great dynamic with Jorge Campos, Luis García and Martinoli.

After continuing his career with the Ajusco, it seems that the life of the former player is still far from leaving the focus of criticism. However, Zague has always been open about his public life, showing his daily activities through Instagram. What’s more, on Luis García’s blog he has also shared many personal anecdotes.

KEEP READING:

“I thought my career was over”: Fernando Schwartz revealed details of one of the most difficult moments in his career

“Shameful that America is”: Roberto Gómez Junco on the opportunity to Renato Ibarra

Which television station will host Raoul “Pollo” Ortíz’s next destination?