This is how Zague faced Mikel Arriola for the new security rules in Liga MX

Liga MX determined the sanctions to Queretaro and Atlas for the altercation in Corregidora Stadium. With this, the president of the Mexican league, Mikel Arriola, presented a series of actions that will be undertaken to reinforce security in all the upcoming matches of the championship.

One of them consists of the identification of animation groups, that is to say that each club must carry out a credentialing process to know who is part of their club. Regarding the subject, Mikel Arriola spoke in an interview with the program The protagonists from TV Azteca and there he was questioned by Louis Robert Alvesbetter known as zag.

During the talk, the president of the league reaffirmed his position before the “bars” of Liga MX and I am confident that the credentialing process will be adequate to monitor and protect the rest of the fans. As he was explaining his methodology for identifying possible instigators of violence, zag interrupted him to remind him of the bogus methods to which any fan would access to have a porra credential.

“What I think is the solution that has to do with a lot of implementation is that the identities of the people who belong to the groups be opened up because then the criminals are going to be discarded immediately,” Arriola Peñalosa pointed out.

What zag answered:

“Sorry to interrupt you but it has already been done several times, ‘we are going to identify them’, what a card, a card. We live in a country, and you have to be honest, you go there to Santo Domingo and they make you a false credential. It’s very complicated, why not undo that? and since the clubs do not support those bars because they do not support anything ”

Throughout the program, Mikel Arriola emphasized the measures that they will have with the animation groups of the clubs of the Mexican First Division. He recalled that the model is not native to the country and since its integration it has caused a series of conflicts in sports venues to the point of committing crimes.

“When this bar model came to Mexico, he hid behind animation groupsas it says zag in the traditional ones, it is shielded from the anonymity and often carries out criminal activities. We are not saying that they are all criminals, we are saying that this is a mechanism to generate crimes”, explained Mikel Arriola.

He also shared with the panel The protagonists immediate actions to avoid brawls like the one that occurred in Querétaro. for the league president prohibiting the entry of visiting supporters will significantly reduce brawls in stadiums.

“What did we do in the assembly? they are prohibited, I am going to call them animation groups, the bars of the visiting teams, what do you do with that? you deflate the pressure of violence a lot because what you try to avoid is that there are confrontations team against team, bar against bar”, he explained.

What are the measures to reduce brawls between the Liga MX bars?

In the first instance, the visiting team will not be allowed to enter stadiums other than their own. From this moment on, the clubs must carry out a credentialing process for their fans belonging to animation groups; minors cannot be registered and they will not receive the support of any club.

For the 2022-2023 season, the fan ID implementation of all the fans who enter the zone of local animation groups, in addition to the mandatory credentialing and to the implementation of facial recognition systems, to subsequently implement it for all fans.

The area designated for local entertainment groups can only receive credentialed fans. Likewise, the number of registered persons must be limited in accordance with the rules issued by LIGA MX.

