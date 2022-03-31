This is Island’s Chromium browser, which is worth 1.3 billion dollars in just a few weeks

Island is a startup that emerged in 2020 from the hands of two former employees of Symantec, a specialized cybersecurity company. A few weeks ago, Island was launched on the market, a new browser with a great focus, precisely, on user security and designed for business environments. The curious thing about it all is the great value that has reached in a short time.





Thanks to the furore that the browser has caused among investors, Island stands out for having achieved the “title” of unicorn in a very short time. A ‘unicorn’ is a company that reaches a valuation of 1,000 million dollars without having a presence on the stock market and highlights in Island that this milestone has been in record time. In this case, the company is worth 1.3 billion dollars (about 1.2 billion euros) after the last round of financing.

Now, we are going to learn about the characteristics of this browser that have made it so special in the market.

Island Enterprise Browser Features





The browser of Island se basa en Chromiumthe open source project on which the main browsers are based, from Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (since 2018), to Brave (which stands out for features such as its ad blocker) and Vivaldi.

The company says this gives the browser interface a look that is familiar to the user. But, at the same time, for administrators lis allows to incorporate a critical security control and greater control over corporate applications and data.

The startup Island browser offers tech administrators of companies tools that allow them to go configuring the use by the workers so that they can protect themselves SaaS applications or prevent data leakage.

For example, as you can see in the previous image, the typical cutting or copying of information, which we can easily do with our browser and paste it anywhere else, is a restricted function in Island. In the image we can see how copying a customer’s address is restricted of the company.

It also has a focus on protecting a company’s computers from BYOD (Bring Your Own Device, that is, an employee using their own device for company programs) and allowing security teams to control last-minute actions, such as copy, paste (which we already mentioned), download, upload, take screenshots and other activities that could expose critical data. It also has built-in security features such as web isolation, exploit prevention, and intelligent network routing.