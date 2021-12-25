This is LaLiga’s software to detect the illegal broadcasting of football matches

Illegal broadcasts in football matches, as well as in any other sport, is something that has been damaging LaLiga and other institutions for years. Nevertheless, the way to detect and destroy those web domains that offer free matches has evolved considerably.

The fight for the illegal retransmission of its contents is a somewhat complex case, especially for IPTV services. And is that if LaLiga decides to destroy one of these servers, they end up appearing again as if nothing had happened. Nevertheless, This organization has advanced considerably in its technologies to end this type of services, and proof of this are its tools such as Marauder, Lumière and the recent Blackhole, which we talk about in this article.

This is how Marauder, Lumière and Blackhole are





LaLiga already expressed it in a post on its official blog, praising the proprietary tools developed by its Content Protection division. The first of them was Marauder. Its technology made it possible to geolocate and draw a map where most of the illegal websites were located. She was followed by Lumière, in charge of supporting the investigation, extracting evidence and electronically signing all the data obtained. Its relevance was such that it was even transferred to the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of Spain and INDECOPI of Peru.

However, the team is very proud of the latest technology; Blackhole. Among his tasks is that of extract information from the IPTV and Cardsharing platforms, along with the list of servers that run the websites. In addition, it is also capable of storing all the images from these platforms in real time. Emilio Fernández del Castillo, responsible for Technological Content Protection, referred to Blackhole as follows:

“The greatest achievement of this season has been the development of the Blackhole software, which has helped us to draw maps of IPTVs at a national and international level that has helped us to define our strategy.”

These are not the only technologies that LaLiga has in hand to take action on the issue of illegal broadcasts. NEKO will also arrive very soon, a new tool that will allow the institution to ‘report manually on social networks in a faster and more efficient way’.

Technologies for international use





LaLiga even has the power to automatically detect if someone is watching an illegal video on Twitter. And it is that if we talk about figures, last year the season ended with more than a million YouTube videos deleted, 400,000 videos detected on social networks, more than 500 applications closed to access IPTV, and almost 40,000 illegal web pages taken down. Those who want to watch the games illegally will have it even more complicated.

Both nationally and internationally, LaLiga follows very similar patterns when it comes to taking action. They first carry out a detection of the platforms that broadcast content illegally, whether they are IPTVs, Cardsharing, or websites. After that an analysis is performed and then appropriate action is taken for blocking or deletion of content.

The software that LaLiga owns also causes international interest, and companies such as Dorna Sports, which are in charge of organizing the motorcycle world championship, together with the Belgian first division, or Sky Sports, have announced their plans to use this type of technology and thus protect their broadcasts.