This is one of the most unknown Hideo Kojima games, but also one of the best: this is Snatcher

We rescue from oblivion one of the most underground and least known productions of that privileged mind that Hideo Kojima possesses. A work that due to various reasons was not enjoyed by too many players at the time and that, over the years, has come to be considered a cult work. The reasons? We tell you about them in this special dedicated to Snatcher.

For many players, the name of Hideo Kojima is inextricably linked to the Metal Gear saga, one of the most veteran, beloved and revolutionary series in the history of video games. A genius who, of course, has also gifted us with other very outstanding series and works such as Zone of the Enders or the recent Death Stranding. Titles all of them that, among other common characteristics, did not go unnoticed for different reasons. But beyond the success and recognition that these productions that I have just mentioned have given him, Hideo Kojima has also delighted us in the past with other marvels that are much less commercial and aimed at a very particular group of users. And one of them is the one that I have the great pleasure of reviewing in this report, Snatcher, a title that many of us consider never got the attention it deserved but that has a quality inversely proportional to its merely commercial success.

What was his narrative about exactly? What were the main influences on him? Why did he stand out in his day? Some questions that we are going to try to face in this special report full of nostalgia, great stories and a unique and wonderful science fiction universe.

The story of Snatcher, an impeccable narrative

Developing: Konami



Konami Distribution: Konami



Konami Original Release Year: 1988



1988 original version: PC-8801 (NEC)



PC-8801 (NEC) Later versions: MSX2, PC Engine, Mega CD, PlayStation, Saturn



One of the highlights of this magnificent interactive adventure is its narrative, which, after so many years since its original launch (1988), is still magnificent. Everything happens in a future of postapocalyptic aire which takes place years after the great incident known as The Catastrophe and in which a chemical weapon (called Lucipher-Alpha) of Soviet origin exploded in the atmosphere, releasing a lethal virus that killed 80% of the population of Eurasian origin… and leaving said area uninhabitable. A virus that, a decade later, mutated and ceased to be deadly.

Half a century after this and in the fictional city of Neo Kobe (Japan), a plane crashes… and, what is worse, among the remains of the accident is a non-human life form, that is, an android. But the worst thing is that after the corresponding investigations, it is discovered that said android belongs to the so-called Snatchers, beings that are dedicated to assassinate and impersonate to influential people in society, being undetectable and almost perfect replicas.

To hunt down these monstrosities, a police group called JUNKERS is created, a unit to which Gillian Seed belongs, the protagonist of this science fiction thriller. A guy with amnesia who must find out what’s going on. What surprises will Gillian find along the way through the three main acts that she consists of? I already anticipate that a few. And this is the plot of a very well written story, as Hideo Kojima has accustomed us, and that is followed with great interest from start to finish.

Snatcher’s action in detail?

Being an interactive adventure, the gameplay proposed by this production is very leisurely. In general, the conversations that need to be carried out between the main character and the many main and secondary characters that parade throughout the game is our primary task. It’s a totally story-driven title. Dialogues in which we often have the freedom to choose between several possibilities of questions/answers through pre-established menus. That is, it was not a point and click style adventure.

Along with this basic pillar are other elements, such as the possibility of changing from one setting to another, investigating certain backgrounds and crime scenes, and also experiencing short but interesting action sequences. In this case, we must use the weapon to aim using the nine basic directions of the digital crosshairs (including the diagonals and the neutral position). Some scenes in which, as a curiosity, in the version intended for Mega CD it was possible to do it with the Pistol Justify or other similar peripheral.

How was this proposal received in its day? Well, the truth is that[itwentquiteunnoticed[pasóbastantedesapercibidaAnd how was this proposal received in its day? Well, the truth is that went pretty unnoticedespecially in our territory. Being a production that was only distributed in our borders in its version destined for Mega CD (deliveries for 32-bit machines were only seen in Japan), only a few users had access to it. And it didn’t help its massive success that it appeared only in English (which was common in those days). If we add to this the strangeness that these types of proposals were during the mid-90s, at the height of fighting games and platforms, Snatcher did not have it easy precisely to be noticed.

Blade Runner-style setting

In this case, first of all it is necessary to specify that, for obvious reasons, there are noticeable differences between the different editions of the game, both regarding the visual section as well as the sound. Comparing the original installment of Snatcher that appeared on PC-8801 with the later ones released on 32-bit consoles is not entirely fair. But since these works were never officially released in Europe, I’m going to focus on what is reflected in the Mega CD version.

Artistically, Snatcher is a true wonder if you are interested in science fiction. The manganime mood cyberpunk universe That Kojima and his team were able to print their creation still seems incredible to me after so many years. And some animated sequences are excellent considering the time they were made.

The aesthetic influences (and plot background, etc.) that Snatcher received were quite clear: Blade Runner y Terminator 2. Vehicles, the global appearance of the city of Neo Kobe and countless ornamental elements were extracted from Ridley Scott’s masterpiece, while the appearance shown by the robots that were seen in Snatcher were a carbon copy of those recreated in Terminator 2 .

This unbeatable setting was accompanied by a sound facet to match. The central theme of the game continues to resonate in the heads of many of us, a magnificent melody that serves as the spearhead of a soundtrack that I recommend you listen to from here. In addition, in the versions in CD format (including the only one that appeared outside of Japan, the one intended for Mega CD), you digitized of great quality.

How to play Snatcher today?

Unfortunately, and despite the copious number of remasters, reissues, and other adaptations of classic games that appear on the market every month, Konami hasn’t dared to please many of us with an update on this title. Therefore, the only way to play it is the old-fashioned way (get ready to scratch your pocket because, depending on the different versions, they are as difficult to find as they are expensive) or pulling emulation. Of course, keep in mind that there is a patched version with texts in Spanish.