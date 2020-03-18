This is OnePlus’ new logo and visual identity

OnePlus rolls out its first model redesign, with the company switching to a model new font and a curvilinear design.

OnePlus has debuted its new model, and while the company is not straying too a ways from its earlier design, it’s making a few changes to make it stand out. The most important alternate is the amount “1,” with the logo transferring to a curvilinear design.

As for the seen id, the company notes that it retained a classic OnePlus look nevertheless with a “additional balanced actually really feel:”

The model introduces a model new curvilinear “1” this is extra easy to be taught while adjusting the burden of the logotype for larger complete stability. The “+” throughout the surrounding discipline has moreover been enlarged and is now additional distinguished, in a nod to the OnePlus neighborhood, which has carried out a key place throughout the company’s ongoing success. The refreshed model creates a clearer affiliation between the symbol and the trademark, while moreover allowing for additional versatile utility and stepped ahead recognizability in digital media.

OnePlus may be switching to a model new font for larger readability, and updating its color palette to include cyan, inexperienced, magenta, indigo, and yellow:

The seen id is accompanied by way of a current color palette which amenities on OnePlus’s iconic pink, adopted by way of an updated secondary palette of cyan, inexperienced, magenta, indigo, and yellow to make the company’s design and property additional vibrant and energetic. A model new font moreover improves legibility and is extra easy on the eyes.

OnePlus says it labored with in-house creatives and an exterior firm for over seven months to convey the “refreshed emblem id to life.” From Mats Hakansson, world ingenious director of OnePlus:

OnePlus isn’t changing who we’re, nevertheless reinforcing what we stand for – the true spirit of Not at all Settle. We on a regular basis design for our clients. We actually really feel that these changes handle the long-lasting components of our emblem which is perhaps cherished by way of our workforce and our neighborhood while injecting every pleasure and stability into our seen id.

