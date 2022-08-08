This is the alleged Pegasus interface leaked from the Israeli police: with an outdated design and taken from a spy movie

For the last few months, Pegasus has been on the lips of many people. In Spain, for example, he has been the protagonist of Clashes between central and regional governmentfor supposedly spying on the cell phones of political opponents thanks to this software that was completely unknown until that great boom.

But for months this spyware was on everyone’s lips and in different media. The problem is that anyone outside of this software cannot imagine what it is like. At first it seemed like a simple program where you enter code like in movies to get the result. But a leak coming from the Israel Police of a Pegasus prototype shows that It has an interface like any other program, although it’s not at all attractive.

The Pegasus interface revealed

As reported by Haaretz, this software was developed by the Israeli police in order to obtain spyware that would work with any type of device. Although in order to go completely unnoticed a police task force was created with an intelligence chief. This is something that was defined as a police within the police, and nobody knows what happens there.





Now the screenshots have been leaked to see how they work, and the truth is that it has surprised us. The software just looking at it over the top seems to It’s taken from police movies or spies in which all the necessary information is obtained by pressing a button. And it is precisely what we are seeing shows that there are many possible options in the interface to be able to track a person, with icons at the top.





This large number of buttons makes it possible to have greater accessibility for anyone who is not familiar with computers. In this way you can highlight at the top the ability to access text messages, live audio, calls that are made and even the location in real time. All this grouped with tabs on which all this information can be obtained quickly with a simple click.





The thing to keep in mind is that these images respond to a simple prototype that emerge after accusations to the Israel police of using it illegally. That is why the software used internationally may have a different aspect a priori, although what seems clear is that the developers wanted to make it extremely easy to use and not use really complex codes to extract information from the spyware.