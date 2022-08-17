This is the amazing scintillating globular cluster captured by the Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope image showing the globular cluster NGC 6540 in the constellation of Sagittarius (Credit: ESA/Hubble and NASA, R. Cohen)

A sparkling new image, which was captured by the Wide Field Camera 3 y the Advanced Camera for Surveys of Hubble Space Telescope from NASA/ESAshows the globular cumulus NGC 6540 in the constellation of Sagittarius. These two instruments have slightly different fields of view, which determines how large an area of ​​the sky each instrument captures at once. The composite image shows the star-studded area of ​​the sky that was captured in the field of view of both instruments.

NGC 6540 is a globular clusterwhich is a multitude of stable and tightly bound stars . The populations of these clusters can range from tens of thousands to millions of stars, all of which are trapped in a compact group by their mutual gravitational attraction.

Prominent cross-shaped patterns of light known as diffraction spikes adorn the brightest stars in this image. These astronomical ornaments are a type of imaging artifact. This means that they are caused by Hubble’s structure and not by the stars themselves. The path that starlight follows when it enters the telescope is slightly altered by its internal structure.which causes bright objects to appear surrounded by spikes of light.

Hubble peered into the heart of NGC 6540 to help astronomers to size las ages, shapes and structures of globular clusters towards the center of the Milky Way. The gas and dust that shroud the center of our galaxy block some of the light from these clusters, as well as subtly changing the colors of their stars. Globular clusters contain information about the earliest history of the Milky Way, so studying them can help astronomers understand how our planet has evolved. galaxy.

On a regular basis, the Hubble Space Telescope publish spectacular images, from incredible spiral galaxies y constellations dazzling to magnificent images of the planets of our solar system o gaseous clouds where are they formed new worlds.

Last week he captured a new star-studded image showing Terzan 9, a globular cumulus in the constellation Sagittariustowards the center of the Milky Way. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope imaged this brilliant scene using its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this bright scene of the globular cluster Terzan 9 in the constellation of Sagittarius, towards the center of the Milky Way (Credit: ESA/Hubble and NASA, R. Cohen)

Globular clusters are stable, tightly bound groupings of tens of thousands to millions of stars. . As this image demonstrates, the hearts of the globular clusters they can be densely packed with stars; the night sky in this image is dotted with so many stars that it looks like a sea of ​​sequins or a big treasure chest overflowing with gold.

This starry snapshot is from a Hubble program investigating globular clusters located toward the heart of the Milky Way. The central region of our home galaxy contains a compact group of stars known as the galactic bulge, which is also rich in interstellar dust. . This dust has made globular clusters near the galactic center difficult to study, as it absorbs starlight and can even change the apparent colors of stars in these clusters.

Hubble’s sensitivity in both visible and infrared wavelengths has allowed the astronomers measure how interstellar dust has changed the colors of these globular clusters and thus establish their ages.

