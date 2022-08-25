This is the best version of Linux if you are a beginner and want to learn everything

Most of us have landed in the computer world on the back of a Windows system, and then we have had to learn to expand our horizons driven by curiosity. And we have managed to take the next step (Linux, of course), tripping a couple of times and getting a little desperate in the process.





So, if you are considering taking that step, the question you have to ask yourself now is…there is a single version of Linux more recommended than the rest when it comes to learning how to get along with this operating system? Or does it depend on your learning style?

After thinking about it a lot, I think —from my humble point of view— that there are two ways to get serious about learning Linux, and that they are a bit like learning to swim: start splashing where it covers or jump directly where it doesn’t, even with sleeves.

The first option is Ubuntu Linuxand the second Arch Linux.

Ubuntu Linux

Ubuntu is currently the most popular Linux distribution. For a long time it has been a kind of ‘default Linux’, the one recommended to install when you had no specific reason to choose another distribution. I myself was a fan of Ubuntu… although I’m not anymore: at this point, I can think of better optionsWhether you’re looking for a workstation (Fedora), a gaming OS (Garuda KDE Dragonized), or a web server (Rocky Linux).

And yet, I have to admit that possibly yes be one of the two best options to learn Linux. The reasons are very simple:

Offers a very simple installationafter which we will have in our hands a varied and functional catalog of software, a safe ground on which to start exploring and ‘messing around’ without this interrupting our daily work. being considered the ‘Linux by default’it is easy that when applying instructions that we find in Internet tutorials (to install software, tweak settings, etc.), the steps to follow that they collect are designed, precisely, for Ubuntu. Once you have gained confidence and start to get around Linux, Ubuntu is versatile enough for us to adapt it to exercise any of the functions that I mentioned before (workstation, gaming, server), so you won’t be forced to switch distributions to go deeper.

Another metaphor, I’m on a roll: Ubuntu is spending afternoons watching ‘Once upon a time the human body’. Arch is taking a frog and dissecting it yourself by flipping through your older brother’s zoology manual

Arch Linux

Recently, Arch (and its derivatives) are in peak of his popularity (to the detriment of Ubuntu, too). It differs from Ubuntu by strictly following the KISS principle (‘Keep It Simple, Stupid!’ or “Keep it simple, stupid!”) and this ‘commandment’ from the second project leader:

“Relying on complex tools to build and configure the operating system ends up hurting end users. If you try to hide the complexity of the system, you end up with a more complex system.”

In short, Arch promises offers minimalism and user demand engagement to bother to understand from the beginning how the system works.

I recommend Arch as an alternative to get into Linux because, in many cases, the best way to learn how to install something is to install it; y once you have installed and configured it, you know what parts it is made of your operating system (better yet: you can choose the parts with which you mount it yourself).

I know what you’re thinking: “But if this is for beginners… How do you intend to get him to assemble his own Linux brick by brick?“. It’s a legitimate question, but remember what I said above: Arch is diving where it covers… with sleeves.

And those sleeves are called ‘Arch Wiki’, a huge library in Wikipedia format that collects instructions to install and configure practically each component de tu sistema Linux. Hell, it’s useful even if you don’t use Arch. So, with that website and a few YouTube searches, you can have everything you need to learn from scratch.

