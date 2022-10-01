This is the car that proposes to replace the sheet metal with cardboard so that it weighs less and is more ecological

The Citroën Oli is unlike anything seen lately. But each form and element has an explanation that is worth knowing

When Laurent Barria was in Rio de Janeiro for the regional presentation of the New Citroen C3the interview with Infobae led to the mobility of the future and the need to find solutions so that more people have access to a car without harming the environment. That day in late August, the Director of Marketing Global de Citroën said that soon there would be more news to add to the proposal that was already so successful with the little Ami.

And the news was not long in coming. Yes ok it’s a concept carthat is to say a design and technology studio that could end up applying some of its innovations to production models in a short time, innovation has become a pillar of this French brand once again.

The car has a French name that derives from an English pronunciation, but that’s anecdotal. It’s called Citroen Oliwhich attempts to write the phonetics of “All E”namely “all electric”. Although what is probably least interesting at the time of seeing it, is its name, since between its shapes and part of the materials that were used to build it, there is a lot of ground to cover.

Conceptually, it was born with the same premise as the Ami, but this vehicle has more than double the capacity and only weighs 1,000 kg.

The Oli is a much bulkier car than the Ami, and yet it only weighs twice as much, but with capacity for 5 passengers. And the comparison with the small two-seater that was born in 2020 is that it is conceived with the same type of idea, which is to make a accessible, efficient and simple electric carwhich however does not lose the personality it should have.

the way you found Citroën to achieve all that together, is to make a car that has greater autonomy because it consumes less and not because it has heavier batteries and more technology. Thus, the Oli uses for the bonnet, the roof and the panels of the eventual rear box, flat surfaces constructed of a material created by Basfwhich is composed of recycled corrugated cardboard with a honeycomb sandwich structure between panels of fiberglass reinforcement.

The flat panels of the hood, roof and platform of the box that is revealed when folding the rear door, are made of corrugated cardboard and fiberglass covers.

These panels are coated with polyurethane resin and covered with a textured protective coating such as is commonly used on parking lot floors and loading ramps. The panels are very rigid, light and resistant, enough to allow an adult to stand on its surface. The key is that its weight is equivalent to half of what the conventional steel ones weigh.

The other quality that sets the car apart is its design, but you can’t isolate one theme from another. In principle, because that light and resistant material requires to be applied on flat surfaces, and the second is that the car is designed to be efficient in every possible way. And just like inside there are no screens and the seats are built with recycled materials, some exterior forms also have an explanation.

Inside there are no rugs or screens. The seats are made of recycled material and the backrests are made of mesh to reduce weight and allow greater light in the rear seats.

The decision to create flat surfaces to meet resource and material goals ended up being a inspiration to work with vertical design and its encounter with horizontal surfaces.

The windshield, in fact, is striking for being completely vertical, and this is because the distance between the top and the bottom is shorter and therefore consumes less glass. But in addition to reducing the weight and shape complexity of conventional windshields, its smaller size makes it less expensive to produce and replace, and additionally It reduces the occupants’ exposure to the effects of the sun and helps reduce the energy demand of the car’s air conditioning system by up to 17%.

Many parts are exactly the same from one side to the other, such as door panels or bumpers, which can be used interchangeably front or rear (REUTERS / Gilles Guillaume)

They are mechanical 100% electrical it only needs a 40 kWh battery to provide a range of 400 km. By limiting the top speed to 110 km/h to maximize efficiency, consumption is just 10 kWh/100 km, and charging from 20% to 80% can be done in 23 minutes. The Oli weighs only 1,000 kgmeasures 4.20 meters long, 1.65 meters high and 1.90 meters wide.

It is a simple car, simple, but aesthetic, pleasant and sustainable. And that is the secret that Citroën wants to accentuate with this way of thinking about the cars of the future. With the Ami first and with the Oli now, the brand is saying “Enough” of the industry trend to build zero-emission family vehicles that are heavy, complex and expensive. It is a proposal to the social challenges through another mobility for the future.

