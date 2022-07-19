This is the cover of FIFA 23, which dates its first trailer: male and female soccer stars

The EA Sports simulator confirms Kyliam Mbappe along with Sam Kerr as protagonists of the Ultimate Edition.

EA Sports today kicked off FIFA 23, the latest installment in the sports simulation franchise to bear this name before the switch to EA Sports FC next season. Specifically, the company has presented the stars on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23, repeating one more year Kyliam Mbappe, but recruiting the player Sam Kerr for the occasion, and dating trailer

Kyliam Mbappe remains the face of the successful soccer video game for the third consecutive year after taking over from Eden Hazard in FIFA 21. Of course, with a novelty. After an absolute role in the last two installments of the saga, the French striker will share the spotlight in the Ultimate Edition with Sam Kerr, Women’s Bronze Ball in 2021 and star in the forward of English Chelsea.

The presence of Sam Kerr on the cover is a declaration of intent from EA Sports to give women’s football a greater role this year. At the moment it has not been wanted to delve into the novelties of the video game, but it is to be expected that from this July 20, date chosen by the company for a first trailerwe start to get a broad breakdown of what to expect from this production.

However, the cover confirms for yet another year EA Sports’ commitment to HyperMotion technology, capable of improving the gaming experience of users on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S through a wide range of simulator elements. In the absence of more information about FIFA 23, we invite you to read the analysis of FIFA 22, as well as to consult Toni Piedrabuena’s opinion on the divorce between EA and FIFA.

