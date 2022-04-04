This is the curious collaboration between PUBG Battlegrounds and NieR, with exclusive objects for a limited time

Characters devised by Yoko Taro enter the battlefield with cosmetics and a mega bundle.

Last January, PUBG Battlegrounds entered a new stage by becoming free-to-play. This decision has led to a great growth in the number of users, but this does not mean that the authors continue to do collaborations most unlikely. And it is that the latest crossover devised by Bluehole Studio transfers the NieR characters to the battlefield.

In this way, NieR and Kaine (NieR: Replicant), as well as 2B y 9S (NieR: Automata) enter the hectic battle royale through some cosmetic items. It should be noted that, if you are interested in this collaboration between the two video games, you can purchase the skins until today April 29. Below is the list of prices for each character.

NieR:Automata – 2B Costume Set (2080 G-COIN)



NieR:Automata – 9S Costume Set (1500 G-COIN)



NieR Replicant ver.1.22 – NieR Costume Set (1500 G-COIN)



NieR Replicant ver.1.22 – Kainé Costume Set (2080 G-COIN)



Nier Mega Bundle (5450 G-COIN)

Of course, Bluehole Studio does not run out of ideas to carry out most particular crossovers. In addition, it also plans to expand the user gaming experience and, after opening its PUBG Battlegrounds to everyone, it has detailed a roadmap for this 2022 with which it promises new weapons, maps and game mode changes already existing.