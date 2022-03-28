This is the cybersecurity plan of 1,000 million euros with which the Government of Spain wants to defend us from Russian attacks

The Government of Spain has just approved a plan of 16,000 million euros in direct aid, tax reductions and credits. It has been done within the framework in which we are experiencing, throughout the world, a complicated economic situation that has arisen as a consequence of the war in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Of that money, just over 1,000 million are earmarked for a New National Cybersecurity Plan. One of the great objectives of this investment will be to create a Center for Cybersecurity Operations of the General Administration of the State and its public bodies. And the security of the new 5G electronic communications networks, which are making progress in their implementation in Spain, will also be strengthened.

Little is known so far about this new investment that has come to cushion the effect that the war in Ukraine is having on citizens, with the great rise in the prices of goods that we often use, such as gasoline, certain foods, or energy.

This new plan to strengthen cybersecurity in our country will be endowed with 1,000 million euros and will have more than 150 essential actions, as explained by the Executive.

In 2 years, Spain has been hit by a global pandemic, various natural disasters and now by a war in Europe. What else has to happen for us to join forces? The Government will continue to deploy the policy of unity, acting with justice and determination. pic.twitter.com/Tz1BgizEKN – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 28, 2022

At the beginning of this month of March, Pedro Sánchez, the president of the government, spoke of a plan that contemplated “more than 100 essential actions to guarantee national cybersecurity”. Now, three weeks later, these performances have increased. It is probably because in the context of war, cyber warfare also plays a key role and computer systems need to be further strengthened to prevent espionage and other attacks by Russia or its allies.

Sánchez himself said that “the war unleashed by Putin in Ukraine” has once again made us “fully aware of the need to guarantee cybersecurity, the operation of essential services and the integrity of critical infrastructures”.

Among other plans, there is “the creation of an integrated system of cybersecurity indicators at the state level; the constitution of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of the General State Administration and its public bodies and the Implementation of the National Notification and Follow-up Platform of Cyber ​​Incidents and Threats “.

In Spain, the National Cybersecurity Forum was created in July 2020. And in this context of conflict, “the Situation Committee, activated to monitor the war in Ukraine, has launched a working group led by the National Cryptologic Center in charge of our cybersecurity“.

In addition to the investment to strengthen our computer security and 5G networks, this plan is created to deal with the consequences of the war that started a month ago in Europe. The package of measures includes offer 600,000 families plus the electric social bonus, until reaching 1.9 million households, so that they can afford to pay for this service that has become so expensive in recent weeks. On the other hand, the minimum vital income figure will increase by 15%.

will be allocated 362 million euros for the agriculture and livestock sector, 68 million for fishing. There will also be a bonus on fuel consumption. 10,000 million of the total will be allocated to new ICO credits to cover liquidity needs caused by the increase in the cost of energy and fuel.