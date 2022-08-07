This is the difference between terminal, console, shell and command line. We clear common doubts about the ‘text mode’

“Work in text mode”. “Manage from the command line.” “Open console.” All of them are expressions that refer us to concepts that, due to their similarity, we tend to confuse and intermingle. And the world that is presented to us beyond the typical graphical interfaces confusing enough for newbies as to, on top of that, delve into it without being clear about the concepts.

Let’s shed a little light on the matter:

[Emulador de] Terminal

The terminal itself is a physical device that allows us to enter and receive information from a computer, without necessarily processing the instructions and data in it. Nowadays, when talking about interacting with the operating system in text mode, in most cases we will not refer to this meaning of ‘terminal’, but to the more correctly named ‘terminal emulators’which allow us to use the text mode within a graphical user interface.

This other class of terminals are, merely, applications that run and give us access to a shell. In fact, the usual thing is that they allow us to use multiple types of shell. For example, we have the case of Windows Terminalwhich by default allows us to use Windows PowerShell, PowerShell ‘plain’, the ‘Command Prompt’, Azure Cloud Shell, the multiple distributions that we have installed in the Linux Subsystem (WSL)… .



“If you look at their screenshots you can see a theme for Oh-My-Zsh on a Zsh shell on an Alacritty terminal on a Linux operating system.”

Windows Terminal is not the only Windows terminal emulatoras there are MobaXterm, Cmder, ConEmu and others… however, if we jump to Unix-based systems (Linux, *BSD, macOS), the catalog of available terminals multiplies to infinity: not only each desktop environment usually offers its own (Gnome Terminal in GNOME, Konsole in KDE, iTerm in macOS…), but it is possible to install third-party alternatives for all tastes (Terminator, Alacritty, Guake, st…).

Each terminal emulator differs by offer their own graphical interfaces, functionalities and configuration options (keyboard shortcuts —configurable or not—, customization of fonts and backgrounds, clipboard management, etc.).

Console [Virtual]

Let’s see… ‘console’ is a term that is often used inconsistently (even more so than the rest of the terms in this list), and it is possible to find multiple definitions of it on the Internet. In fact, the discrepancies begin even in the origin of the word: for some, the old physical console is exactly the same as a physical terminalothers introduce certain nuances, considering the first as a subgroup of the second.

Certain aspects, such as color settings or command history management, can be configured both from the shell and from the terminal emulator

But when do we move on to talking about software (i.e. from a ‘virtual console’)? Many sources also consider it synonymous with ‘[emulador de] terminal’, however, it would be more correct to refer to it as a shell session. That is, when we open a terminal emulator and start typing commands directly, we are -effectively- using a terminal and a console…

…but the very moment we open two tabs in the terminal emulator, whether or not they are from the same shell, we are already using two consoles. And if, in addition, we have subdivided a tab using tools such as a multiplexer (for example, Tmux), or functions such as ‘split table’ of Windows Terminal, the number of consoles will continue to multiply, even if we are only using a single terminal.



A terminal, with five open shells (one per tab) and with four visible consoles of the same shell.

Also, when we use a Linux system, we always have open (although not visible) several consoles, called ‘TTY’ (from ‘TeleTYpewriter), which we can access with the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + function key (one per key). Some of them will be graphical consoles, but the others will be text consoles, each running in parallel with the others, and all of them running outside of our graphical environment, so we would not be using them from terminal emulators.

‘Shell’ means ‘shell’, ‘shell’ or ‘shell’, as it is responsible for protecting the system kernel from direct interaction with the user

Shell

We have already mentioned, when talking about terminals, several examples of different shells that we can find in Windows. But, as with terminals, the number of shells on Unix systems multiplies, and although they usually have Bash installed as the default shellit is possible to change it for different ones, like the very popular Zsh (macOS ended up adopting it with a default shell), la emergente Fish, las vetustas Ksh y Tcshor minority options like Xonsh.

The function of the shell is to interpret the commands that we enter. And, although we think that there cannot be much difference in how some commands are interpreted, the truth is that the different syntax of the scripts, or aspects such as the possibility of creating aliases and defining variables, the existence of syntax highlighting or autocomplete functions, or the way system output is displayed on the screen can significantly change the user experience depending on which shell we use.

Interpreter (the line) of commands

Every shell is a shell, but not every shell is a shell.. A command interpreter (also called CLI), is any software that interacts with us through the introduction of text commands. Some CLIs run on top of a shell and are not intended to be a way to control the operating system, but rather only a very specific software or online service. Examples of this might be NPM, IPython, GitHub CLI, AWS CLI, or our favorite SSH client.