This is the exhaustive interrogation that Canonical makes you to work in Ubuntu (and that dissuades many applicants)

“Thank you for your request to join the Ubuntu WSL engineering team. […] This is a position at Canonical – we would like to build a team of developers who have a great deal of experience and personal interest in developing for both Windows and Linux.”

Thus begins the message from Canonical’s hiring manager for work on development of the version of Ubuntu for Windows Subsystem for Linuxa message that goes on to explain that after the CV review and the current “written interview” step, the next steps in the selection process would be the “standardized aptitude and personality assessment”, “peer interviews and technology assessments” and “Interviews with the hiring manager”.





But, before all that, the written interview involves answering 37 questions, many of them to be developed in detail: 9 in the “Education” block, 18 in the “engineering experience” block, 5 in the “industry leadership experience” block, and finally another 5 in a block called “Context”.

What do they ask you?

Although in this educational block we find common questions (“What career and university did you choose and why? […] What did you accomplish in college that you consider exceptional?”), Canonical also seems interested in earlier stages of our education:

“How did you do in high school math, physical science, and computer science? What kind of high school student were you? Outside of required work, what were your interests and hobbies? What would your high school classmates remember you for, if shall we ask them?”

“What kind of software projects have you worked on before? What operating systems, development environments, languages, databases?” is the first question of the next block, but then they go on to ask about your experience and/or opinion of the candidate on a wide range of programming-related topics:

Software development on Linux.

Software development on Windows.

Use of WSL and Windows virtualization.

Development of systems composed of web interfaces, REST API, data warehouses, event processing, etc.

Development of web applications in backend, web in frontend, and desktop.

User experience and usability.

DevOps and DevSecOps.

Desarrollo open source.

The candidate is then asked to describe their experience as a speaker, review their media and social media presence, or describe their experience working at startups or publicly traded companies. Then the interrogation It ends with a block of typical questions in the vein of “Why do you want to work for us?”.

What do users think about this approach?

The user who published the questionnaire reports —although without providing more information— that after it he withdrew his request. The comments from other users, both on Twitter and Reddit, are varied and interesting. Some see anti-diversity or class bias, others affirm that only “submissive” profiles will manage to overcome the entire hiring process.

Thus, while some users point out the nonsense of asking about what they did in high school when “I graduated in 1988”, others point out that questions like “How did you do in the computer science subject in high school?” they really “work as a proxy” to ask about age or family purchasing power.

As well Some criticize the assumption that a software engineer must have a university degree:

“I didn’t even finish high school, and yet I was designing circuit boards at 12 and programming computers at 13 without any help from traditional education.”

That’s where it happens a very important intervention in this discussion, led by Hayden Barnes, who works at SUSE as “Senior Engineering Manager”, but who before that was none other than a hiring manager at Canonical:

“Canonical’s requirement that all employees have a college degree was a real impediment that I faced when I worked there as a hiring manager, good candidates that we wanted to hire, but couldn’t. Fortunately, SUSE is much more flexible and I can hire the better people”.

Gergely Orosz, un popular programador y blogger, highlights what “Passing a written step in the software engineer interview process is becoming more and more commonespecially in remote work”.

They usually ask you to write a few paragraphs answering one or two questions. […] but this is way above that.”

They must be highlighted the content of the questionnaire is typical of “a complete MBA coursenot from an interview for a software engineering job focused on migrating a shell from Linux to Windows”, but others too they see a positive side:

“It may seem like an onerous written interview, but they’ve clearly understood that hiring is expensive and they want a committed person to fill a job they feel is important. On the plus side, all of these questions are great indications when you’re experiencing a block! of writer [redactando] you CV!”.

But, Is this approach working for Canonical? Former job seekers believe no:

“Wow, I applied for that same job in January. I ignored that email for obvious reasons and forgot about it, and they contacted me again a few days ago asking if I was still interested. I think they’re not finding a lot of people willing to go through that ridiculous exercise.

Image | Based on the original frame from ‘The Avengers’ by Marvel Studios and the Ubuntu Linux logo, owned by Canonical.