This is the face-to-face event of the Summer Game Fest, which is already looking at the 2023 edition with optimism

After confirming his plans in the presentation, Geoff Keighley shares images and new details of this novelty.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Not even 24 hours have passed since the end of the Summer Game Fest and Geoff Keighley is already warming up for next year’s edition. The presenter ended yesterday’s conference with the promise of preparing a face-to-face event that will undoubtedly try to compete with the E3 proposals. Unfortunately, he did not have time to share the details regarding the project and ended the broadcast with many promises.

Play Days is a pilot this year, Summer Game Fest will always be a digital-first brandGeoff KeighleyIt seemed that the presenter would take a long time to announce his plans, but today he surprises us with an already tangible idea. According to Keighley’s latest Twitter post, this year’s Summer Game Fest comes with an initiative that, called Play Days, acts as a physical extension that can be accessed by journalists and content creators in Los Angeles. In this way, attendees can play titles como Street Fighter 6, Sonic Frontiers, Cuphead y más.

Does this mean Summer Game Fest becomes an in-person event? Keighley continues the Twitter thread clarifying some of the doubts that have arisen with the latest news from him: “Play Days is a pilot program this year, Summer Game Fest will always be a digital first brandbut we’re excited to bring playtesting into the mix this year, and it will continue to grow and expand in 2023 with a united video game industry”.

Keighley remembers that, being the first time that Play Days has been prepared, the event is not open to the public. However, he invites us to pay attention to specialized media and ends with a very promising idea: “Perhaps in the future we can have Play Days in multiple countries or digitally in the cloud. The possibilities are exciting!”

Of course, Keighley has enough experience to recruit partners and set everything up. a festival dedicated to video games. Its latest edition has left us with announcements such as the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or a remake of The Last of Us for PS5 and PC, although you can consult our summary of the Summer Game Fest to keep up to date with all the news of The conference.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Summer Game Fest, Summer Game Fest 2022, Geoff Keighley, Play Days y Eventos.